PALMER LAKE • Work is about to begin on Palmer Lake’s official master plan for the Elephant Rock property.

The Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees had its regular meeting April 13 at town hall where it approved a resolution authorizing a work group to draft a master plan for the Elephant Rock property. This work group is to be comprised of a variety of representatives from different agencies in the community, as well as present tenants of the Elephant Rock property.

The master plan would be drafted for the Board of Trustees to review for use of the property.

The present tenants are to be included in the plan, and the plan will also include a 3-acre parcel which shares a boundary with state Highway 105 which could potentially home a public safety facility. Mayor Glant Havenar describes the plan as a comprehensive living document to outline the future of the area.

“The reason it is a living document is that it is intended to be evolving based on community desires and needs,” she said. “We feel that all citizens, committees and future tenants should have a say in this evolution.”

The work group is being established so that representatives from the Parks Commission, the Palmer Lake Economic Development Group, the Palmer Lake Arts Council, Awake the Lake and others with interest in the future of the property may bring their visions and desires to the table and be incorporated in the master plan, Havenar said.

Among other actions related to the property, and following multiple previous discussions from the board, trustees approved a resolution to authorize the Park Commission to create a trail to the land. Since the Elephant Rock property is over a mile down state Highway 105 from the center of the town, a trail connection has been deemed important within town.

The resolution gives the Parks Commission parameters and direction for the initial trail connection. The trail’s eventual path will be staked out on city property, and public notice is to be sent to owners of abutting properties.

“A trail connection would allow community access to the new parcel, increasing walkability,” Havenar said. “As the master plan develops, parks and trails could increase.”

Initial direction for the Parks Commission is to design the trail to start from Kent on the south end of central Palmer Lake, to cross North Monument Creek and connect to the Creekside Trail and connect to the Elephant Rock property at the open pavilion. The board also requested the proposed parking area along Epworth Hwy also be staked for review and future consideration with the master plan.

“Connecting trails is exciting because it allows greater community access and the ability to hike and or bike enjoying our gorgeous mountains,” the mayor said.

All of the Tri-Lakes region continues to grow in population, and the Town of Palmer Lake is not excluded. There has been stress on the town’s water infrastructure due to years of growth and it is in need of repair, Havenar said.

The board directed town staff to begin seeking grant funding opportunities and planning future projects for the water system in budgets.

Last year, the town had a Groundwater Modeling System water accounting study completed and a preliminary engineering report for water system improvements in 2022.

“Palmer Lake has significant water rights that can be eventually utilized if the infrastructure to the water system was in place,” Havenar said. “People are coming. We need to plan for this growth in population with regard to water and sewer.”

Among the town’s needs for its water infrastructure is an additional well. The town’s entire water system as a whole continues to be evaluated as well as water rates being analyzed in order to project where the town needs to be financially to sustain its water system, the mayor said.

Havenar said there may be American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available at the federal level.

Nearby Monument received $4 million in funding last year to explore water infrastructure plans.

“This is a good time to prepare for the future of Palmer Lake,” she said. “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”