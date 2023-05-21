After reviewing several submissions for the use of the town’s Elephant Rock property, the Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees chose two proposals to make full presentations.

Weeks prior to the regular meeting of the trustees May 11 at town hall, multiple submissions had been received for the development of the town’s Elephant Rock property. The preferred submissions will be asked to provide follow-up presentations at the May 25 meeting.

“A lot of people have done a lot of work to show real numbers and what they could realistically do with the property,” Mayor Glant Havenar said.

Havenar cited a specific submission for using the property as an RV park, which did not seem to fit the town’s comprehensive plan, it’s 3-mile plan along Hwy 105, does not fit the plans from the swerve department and does not fit the plans for the future of the town, she said. She mentioned the same situation for a submission for a Glamping project.

“To me that wasn’t a viable option even though the revenue stream looked intriguing,” Havenar said. “While I love the people who put on the glamping company, I’ve been to their new site. The tents are great, but the sewer and the trampling and doing things to the land, does that fit in our master plan?”

The mayor said of the submissions, the one which made the most sense to her was for Star View Ranch, proposed by Paravacini’s Italian Bistro owners Franco Pisani and Lindsey Truitt, and its use of the main building as a wedding and event venue.

Trustee Shanna Ball agreed and stated she had input from the proprietors of another wedding venue in town which welcomed the additional business to help the need to serve such clientele.

“A lot of these proposals were great, but I have to think about what might work well for one community may not work for ours,” Ball said. “We need to be really careful to pick what will go into our community, because it will have a very lasting effect.”

Ball said she also favored the wedding venue proposal because it not only generates revenue for the town but also considers the land use for future generations. Trustee Nick Erhardt agreed the proposals considered should fall back on direction provided in the town’s Master Plan.

Pisani and Truitt were present for the meeting to answer initial questions the board had for their proposal. After discussion, the board was interested in having the pair make a full presentation of their proposal at its May 25 regular meeting. In doing so, access to the property would be given prior to Pisani and Truitt to determine a more accurate scope of work and cost involved.

“We’re excited and I’m trying to be professional here,” Pisani said. “We were looking for a piece of land to put a barn on and open a venue up here as a wedding venue.

"Everything seems to be falling into place and I think this would be great for all of us with minimal impact on your piece of property.”

The board also discussed having Stu Vezey make a presentation for more information on his proposal from Joy on the Rock to lease the sanctuary on the property and use adjacent buildings for classrooms, office and an after-school youth center. Havenar said the conditions of the building and the renovations which may be required for such a project may need to be reiterated to Vezey prior to the May 25 meeting and confirm Joy on the Rock’s interest in making a full presentation.