PALMER LAKE • The latest proposal for EcoSpa’s portion of the Elephant Rock property suggests less land use but also an additional $20,000-$100,000 in revenue for the Town of Palmer Lake by implementing a service fee.

The Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees had its regular meeting March 9 at Palmer Lake town hall where it heard from Richard and Lindsay Willan who presented their updated and final proposal for the EcoSpa as part of the town’s Elephant Rock property.

Last year, the Palmer Lake board gave the green light for the property, involving Carter Payne and the Willan’s individual proposals, on the condition that the two entities collaborate.

Lindsay Willan said although the two entities eventually came to a mutual understanding, Carter Payne withdrew its proposal altogether after hearing the town Parks Commission’s 11th-hour proposal, she said. The main buildings are available again for lease. The Willans requested to be included in the selection of alternate projects for those buildings.

“The nature of their business will obviously have a significant impact on our project,” Lindsay Willan said.

She suggested the formation of a steering committee until another investor has been found which should include a trustee, a Parks Commission member and herself to ensure harmony and co-existence between all parties, she said.

Over the last year, the EcoSpa proposal has changed from its original vision — a village with a unifying “Pioneer Era” or “Old West” theme, including a Railroad-style spa. In addition, 50% of the land would be set aside for the town’s future use and a trail encompassing the entire 28 acres.

Willan said this parks and trails portion of the vision was similar to what was approved recently by the Parks Commission, proposed by Gene Kalesti.

“His vision is far more refined and comprehensive, and we are looking forward to working together to make this park a reality,” she said.

Once the EcoSpa, and Carter Payne, received the green light to collaborate from the Board of Trustees last August, the two entities negotiated for four months before reaching a stalemate, Willan said. Carter Payne was reluctant to provide EcoSpa with areas crucial to move forwards with its plans.

“They informed us they did not want any parking at the spa, or anywhere below the Hwy 105 entrance at all,” she said.

Carter Payne also wanted the entire 28 acres, sans derelict pool, and no land to be set aside for the town. The company wants to own and maintain any trails, she said.

EcoSpa revised its proposal to include an amphitheater, playing field, basketball court and access to Epworth Hwy to provide client parking.

“This seemed to prompt negotiations and they then agreed to let us have the amphitheater, land for future growth and close-in parking,” Willan said.

After the Parks Commission presented a proposal for a 12-acre park along with trails and several buildings, Carter Payne withdrew from the project.

The final proposal presented at the March 9 meeting was a result of a plan the Willans developed in hopes of generating revenue for both themselves and the town.

Richard Willan said the latest proposal has been “toned down” to 3.6 acres which would be sufficient for their project to include the basketball court, a storage shed and public bathrooms which they are prepared to move forward on as soon as late spring, early summer. Although the Willans were not asking to take over the renovations of the main buildings on the property, they did offer to be in charge of the steering and cultivating of investors for it.

“We have already been approached by one restaurant association in Colorado Springs about it,” Richard Willan said.

He said any proposals sent their way would be passed on to the town leadership.

“Our focus is going to be on that spa. That’s going to be enough for me,” Willan said. “But I also want to help with everything else.”

Mayor Glant Havenar said, as far as the timeline for decisions, the board is heeding what the citizens have asked for, slowing down and looking at different ideas. There is expected to be a workshop in the near future to discuss moving forward and what the town’s priorities are for the Elephant Rock property. This would be in the following two weeks where the board doesn’t have to be rushed and have several hours to address the task at hand, Havenar said.

Among the projections of revenue generation in the Willans latest proposal, it acknowledged EcoSpa would fall into a service industry category and not generate much sales tax for the Town of Palmer Lake outside of product sales. However, the new proposal suggests a $2 service fee for each soak and therapy the business sells, which would go to the town.

Based on the most present figures shared with the Willans by the reputedly successful Sunwater Spa in Manitou Springs, the proposal’s conservative projected net income would produce anywhere from $20,000-$100,000 annually for the Town of Palmer Lake. It also included the same $2 fee per person applied to all classes, workshops, wedding and entertainment venues held in the amphitheater, basketball court, playing field, etc. should those aspects be approved as well.