Another step to the future of the Town of Palmer Lake’s gifted Elephant Rock property has been taken.

The Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees approved a lease agreement to be drafted for a second tenant of the Elephant Rock property during its regular meeting May 25 at town hall. Earlier in the meeting, trustees heard a full presentation from Paravacini’s Italian Bistro owners Franco Pisani and Lindsey Truitt regarding their proposal for Star View Ranch at the Elephant Rock property.

Star View Ranch proposed to make use of the property’s main structure as a wedding and event venue, as well as the nearby cottage to be used as a bridal suite. The proposal also regarded possible use of one of the property’s outbuildings, two of which were marked for either renovations, relocation and renovations or demolition.

Mayor Glant Havenar said the proposal makes good use of the main building and a good way to generate revenue for the town . It also gives the town 10 years to explore the use and see what comes of it, she said.

“What is most important to me is it opens up the property to the entire community and that’s the spirit of the gift, so I would like to pursue it,” the mayor said. “Maybe we need to adjust [the plans] slightly.”

One of the few concerns expressed for the proposal was the undetermined uses of the two outbuildings. Franco said that portion of the project would be the last phase. The board was in agreement that the town’s Master Plan Committee would need an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the buildings as well, whether its restoration, removal or relocation.

“We have a great history of following our Master Plan and people having choices,” Havenar said.

Star View Ranch was approved to have a lease agreement drafted with the town by a unanimous vote, without the inclusion of the two outbuildings until future uses for them could be determined. Star View Ranch is the second tenant in the Elephant Rock property as its use in totality continues to be determined.

Previously, Richard and Lindsay Willan presented an updated and final proposal for their EcoSpa project in the property which was approved as well. Their final proposal presented last March involves 3.6 acres of the property to include the EcoSpa, the basketball court, a storage shed and public bathrooms. Richard Willan was present during the May 25 meeting and said they were ready to forward on their project in about a month.

Later it was determined that for the need of securing the enclosed buildings on the property, the town would board up the buildings not included in the Star View Ranch and EcoSpa respective projects. Franco said the buildings approved for Star View Ranch would be boarded up as well and the acreage would be converted into a regular construction site. He said he didn’t see their project moving forward until September or October of this year.

As the plans for trails on the Elephant Rock property also moved forward, use of the trails is halted until the enclosed structures can be secured, Havenar noted.

Further, the board directed town staff to allow the present tenants to go through the personal property of the additional buildings not included in their respective projects and collect what could be utilized with their projects. After which, the remaining structures would be secured until the Master Plan Committee could help determine what to do with them.