The Town of Palmer Lake will look to participate in the Community Development Block Grant Program from El Paso County and designated zoning for where Mushroom Healing Centers could operate ahead of state laws being finalized.

The Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees had its regular meeting June 8 at town hall where it revisited prior discussion about participating in the Community Development Block Grant Program, a multi-jurisdictional program for those opting to participate. Participation would mean the town could, if desired, continue to apply for CDBG funding through El Paso County.

In addition, it ensures nonprofit organizations in the region which do receive CDBG funding, like Tri-Lakes Cares, can assist residents of Palmer Lake.

Town Administrator Dawn Collins said being a part of the program allows Palmer Lake firsthand knowledge as to when the program has funding, plus when and how it's dispersed. There is no financial requirement for the town to participate in the program but member entities are asked to have a representative attend its quarterly meetings, she said.

“County and state relationships are imperative and finding funding in Palmer Lake," Palmer Lake Mayor Glant Havenar said. "We need to have our piece of the pie and have our voice be heard on every board we can.”

In the past, El Paso County’s CDBG Program has received an annual funding allocation of $1 million on average and received almost $2.2 million in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trustees approved participation in the CDBG Program unanimously with both Shana Ball and Jessica Farr volunteering to serve as the town’s membership representation on the Community Development Advisory Board.

Later in the meeting, trustees reviewed an ordinance to add Healing Centers as a conditional use to its M1 general industrial zoning. Havenar explained, with the passing of “mushrooms” as a statewide ballot issue approved in last November’s election.

“It doesn’t mean one is coming,” Havenar said. “It just means if one comes out of the state and should want to operate, we are required to designate where that healing center would lie.”

If the town has not designated where Healing Center could operate per its zoning before the first laws are issued from the state, then the town would not be able to establish zoning designations on them, the mayor said.

Trustees approved the ordinance 6-1 with Farr being the sole vote against.