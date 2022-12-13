PALMER LAKE • In the wake of last month’s election, and with applicants eager to start the process to have their adult-use cannabis retail locations open in town limits, the Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees has approved the framework to allow applicants to apply for state licensing.
However, the process won’t happen overnight.
At its Dec. 8 regular meeting at Palmer Lake Town Hall, the board of trustees approved an ordinance to amend code section 5-20 relating to adult-use cannabis. In addition, the meeting served as the changeover of board members and the town’s new mayor.
Town Attorney Matthew Krob said before applicants can submit applications to the town to open adult-use cannabis retail locations, allowed by the ballot initiative approved by Palmer Lake voters on Nov. 8, the town must first set forth regulations for the time, place and manner and the number of establishments allowed. In addition, it must also establish procedures for issuing licenses, as well as suspending or revoking them at the local level. The ordinance was written as an emergency ordinance and would be effective upon adoption, Krob said.
Applicants seeking to open a retail cannabis location in Palmer Lake must first apply for a license with the State of Colorado prior to applying to the local jurisdiction, a process which takes between 30-90 days.
Applicant Melissa Woodward of Alpine Essentials said that waiting to approve the initial framework would prevent applicants from applying to the state and prolong the process. This delays the town from benefiting the revenue from retail sales taxes, she said. Delaying the framework would also put the decision in the hands of the incoming board of trustees and out of the hands of the board members who had worked on the process thus far, she said.
A special board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 to establish additional details for the ordinance, as delaying the initial framework would delay the applicants’ ability to apply for state licensing, said Trustee and Mayor-elect Glant Havenar.
“We have established a special meeting to stay here as long as it takes to get the regulations in place,” she said.
Krob said it was at that meeting the board could address additional concerns such as traffic, parking, road conditions in the proposed locations, odor control, noise and lighting standards and other concerns expressed during the public comment portion of the ordinance review by resident Gary Atkins.
Havenar said she’s had several conversations with the existing applicants and expressed to them her top concern is for the property owners and residents on Circle Drive, behind the proposed retail locations, to be able to enter and exit the neighborhood without issue.
“There is no opportunity for the facilities to open without the framework,” she said. “Everybody on the new board has been asked and is committed to meeting before Christmas, and we’re all committed to doing whatever it takes so every single rule is in place to have as smooth a transition as humanly possible.”
Atkins, during public comment, suggested the town’s planning commission might step in to work out a lot of these concerns since the board of trustees will already have a full agenda starting in the new year.
The ordinance passed 5-1, with Nicole Currier voting against.
Later in the meeting, the town presented certificates of appreciation to outgoing Mayor Bill Bass and trustees Currier and Darren Dawson.
Bass took time to thank the exiting board for its hard work over the past two years.
“We were very busy, and we got a great deal of work done,” Bass said. “I feel like this board has set the bar pretty high, and thank you so much for that. It was my goal to leave this in better shape than I found it. I feel very strongly that we did that.”
He went on to thank the town leadership and staff, as well as the police and fire departments for their “outstanding jobs.” Bass also thanked community members for being engaged in town matters and aiding discussion to find possible solutions to the town’s issues.
“We asked to hear from you, and it was my intention to open the meetings and to make you feel welcome,” Bass said. “You answered the call and your participation is so important. We are grateful to all of you, so please stay involved and keep working with the board to make good things happen for our town for all the residents out there.”
Afterward, Havenar took the oath of office to serve as the town’s new mayor. Newly elected trustees Dennis Stern, Shanna Bell and Kevin Dreher were also sworn into office. Later, the new board appointed Stern as the new Mayor Pro Tem.