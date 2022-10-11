PALMER LAKE • Palmer Lake election candidates are off to the races.
Four of the five candidates seeking election to the town’s Board of Trustees (three seats open for four-year terms) and two candidates seeking the mayor seat (a two-year term) fielded questions submitted from the community Oct. 1 at Palmer Lake Town Hall in a moderated “Meet the Candidates” event.
As in the past two election cycles, Palmer Lake candidates came together at a forum to face citizen-submitted questions. Questions submitted for the event were read aloud and each had candidate two minutes to respond, after taking three minutes at the start to introduce themselves and explain their desires to serve as a trustee or mayor.
In accordance with the moderation rules, the questions were not political in nature, since the town Board of Trustees is a non-partisan group, said Nikki McDonald, one of the event’s facilitators, prior to start.
Moderators picked the questions at random and only selected those relevant to the Town of Palmer Lake. Among the participating candidates were Dennis Stern, Shana Ball, Kevin Dreher and Matt Stephen, each seeking one of the three trustee seats coming available this December; as well as Glant Havenar and Bill Bass, each seeking election to the mayor seat. Trustee candidate Lindsey Zapalac was not in attendance at the public event.
Bass, who has served as mayor for two years, is seeking reelection. Havenar, a long-seated member of the Board of Trustees, comes to the end of her term limits in December.
On the board of trustees, seats held by Darin Dawson and Nicole Currier will be open as well this December.
INTRODUCTIONS
• Trustee candidate Shana Ball is second generation to Palmer Lake, where her family started a boarding kennel in the 1950s. She said she learned to have a dedication and love for her community from her grandmother. As a result, she has volunteered in several aspects of community service, including the Palmer Lake Fire Department, board of trustees, public safety committee, master plan committee and Palmer Lake Economic Development Group. Presently, she serves on the town planning commission and works in assisted living out of her home.
“That’s who I really am. I am a caregiver,” Ball said. “I care about Palmer Lake and I care about its citizens, and I hope you guys will support me and continue to do that on the board of trustees.”
• Trustee candidate Kevin Dreher and his wife moved to Palmer Lake in 2003 and raised three daughters there. He said they moved to Palmer Lake because they love the small-town feeling and the friendliness of the community. After being a resident for almost 20 years, Dreher decided it was time to participate in giving back to the community, he said.
“We want to be here for the rest of our lives,” Dreher said. “We want our grandkids to come here, and I just want to be a part of the process to keep the town moving forward and growing appropriately.”
• Trustee candidate Matt Stephen has lived in Palmer Lake for 20 years and lives in what he and his wife also consider their forever home. He spent most of the last 20 years trying to get informed, stay informed and learn the community’s issues, he said. He decided to run for the Board of Trustees to help the town and participate more. Stephen served shortly on the town parks commission.
“I feel with my time here and my understanding, hopefully, I have the thoughtfulness I can bring to the issues which will help the town sustain into the future,” Stephen said.
• Trustee candidate Dennis Stern moved to Palmer Lake in 2006 and served on the board from 2009-2011. After marrying his wife, the couple moved moved away. He later purchased property in the Glen, which he and his wife now consider their forever home, and moved back to Palmer Lake in 2020.
“Part of my core DNA is that wherever I am I think I’m obligated to give back,” Stern said. “Palmer Lake is a lovely place, a beautiful area and I wanted to put my hat in the ring to serve the community as a trustee.”
• Incumbent Mayor Bill Bass said he has enjoyed serving the community as mayor the past two years and is committed to the town becoming better and stronger as well as maintaining its beauty and uniqueness. Originally from Memphis, Bass has lived in the Tri-Lakes area for about 15 years and in Palmer Lake for the past five. He is running for re-election to the mayor seat because he feels the board has had an “unbelievably successful and productive” past two years and looks to address issues on aspects of the town which still need improvement.
“We’ve gained a lot of momentum and I would like to serve another term to continue working on the many things that we worked on,” Bass said. “I hope that you can support me for another two years to keep moving this town forward.”
• Mayoral candidate Glant Havenar has been on the Board of Trustees since the end of 2016 and will term-out this December. She decided to run for mayor as a next step in her history of serving the community in every capacity she’s been able to, she said. Havenar and her husband have lived in Palmer Lake since 2003. She said she loves to serve the town and believes the community is able to come together and flourish. She cited attendees of the event as an example.
“I see my neighbors and I see people that have become family to me over the years, and I appreciate you all,” Havenar said. “I appreciate you allowing me to serve as a trustee, allowing me to serve on the Board of Adjustment, allowing me to assist with the master plan and to assist with the time capsule, and assisting in starting parks. I am truly ready to dedicate the next few years to see the possibilities of what we can become.”
Q-AND-A
What are the top issues facing the town, and what ideas do you have to tackle them?
Trustee candidates’ responses:
Ball said the most important focus for her is the town’s economic development. As the town faces financial issues, she and others involved in the economic development look to work on recruiting more businesses to Palmer Lake to help support the town financially without having huge mill levy increases.
She said groups like PLEDG would be key in tackling that issue. Ball said public safety and the future of the town are among its largest issues.
Dreher said the town has had a tax problem in terms of revenue generation for years, and the solution needs to be done smartly and with the majority of the town in support. In addition, he said water is a big issue, even across the country.
“I think we have to be aware of the demand going forward with new taps,” he said. “What’s working now doesn’t mean it’s going to be working in 20 years.”
Dreher also said supporting public safety and Palmer Lake organizations was important, and the idea of having fire and police departments in the town was a point of focus. He said he does not care for the idea of having an outside fire protection district absorbing Palmer Lake and telling the town what to do.
Stephen said everything for the town is an issue and all priorities would be addressed by trying to secure the town’s financial future; economic development, water, code enforcement, public safety, etc. He agreed the master plan needs to be followed as it is a guiding document.
“I don’t necessarily believe slow growth is what we need,” Stephen said. “We do need responsible growth. We need out of the box thinking. We need to be creative. It’s been a struggle to keep up with the basic needs of the town, so getting creative about financial resources for the town I think will be important.”
Stephen also said the town needs to unfortunately look at not being so exclusive, because exclusively is expensive. Alternatives to aspects of growth the town wants and doesn’t want should be explored instead of simply saying no, he said.
Stern agreed that many of the issues expressed were among the top three dire and thinks they all go hand-in-hand. Without economic development, there won’t be support for financial security. Without financial security, there will not be funding for public safety, he said.
“It’s something that is definitely on the minds and on the shoulders of the town council as time passes,” Stern said. “I will do everything I can to keep us from increasing our taxes, obviously, after serious consideration, but hopefully, we can move forward without raising everyone’s taxes.”
He agreed the town fire and police departments need to remain in local jurisdiction to maintain the efficiency of responsiveness.
Mayoral candidates’ responses:
Bass said, after two years as mayor, he realizes that one makes a lot of statements of what he or she wants to accomplish when seeking election to office, but once a person gets into the office one finds out real quick there just isn’t revenue for it. Thus, the lack of sufficient revenue to find capital improvements which are presently unfunded, which he said is a very long list, is a large issue for the town.
Whether it’s through a mill-levy override or adult-use cannabis sales or an economic development group, which Bass said Palmer Lake is fortunate to have, revenue generation and funding infrastructure projects to address roads and drainage as well as the town’s water infrastructure are the largest areas of concern.
Havenar said water growth, economic development and code enforcement were her top issues of focus. The town’s water fund is not self-sustaining and the town has $2 million in outstanding water loans, she said
“Not one mill oevy override, and no amount of recreational marijuana will fix our water problem,” Havenar said.
She said her aim is examining and following the town’s master plan so the town prospers slowly and develops slowly so that Palmer Lake becomes the community it set itself out to be. In addition, Havenar said the town’s economic development is heavy in service industry and it needs to switch to sales of a tangible nature so it can generate a larger sales-tax base.
As for code enforcement, Havenar said that concern will grow with the town as well, and presently the town is not enforcing its codes equally across the board or according to state statute.
More questions from the Palmer Lake community and responses from candidates will be published in future Tribune stories prior to the Nov. 8 election. For video of the “Meet the Candidates” forum, go to youtube.com/watch?v=DXbxPtxgf1Y.