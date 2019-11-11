Palmer Lake Town Hall stands in the center of the town’s 3.1-square-mile area, a quaint one-story Craftsman-style building. It’s 105 years old — built in 1914 — and it’s enduring.

It’s the focus of the town’s civic center, flanked by the police department on one side and the Palmer Lake Fire Department on the other. Across the Village Green is the Lucretia Vaile Museum, a tribute to the librarian for whom it’s named and who advocated for the cultural development of the town. If there’s a community gathering to be had, it’ll be at Town Hall.

So gather they did, on Nov. 5, a collection of Palmer Lake community members, town leaders and Palmer Lake Historical Society members, to officially celebrate the historic building’s induction into the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties.

Palmer Lake Town Hall ribbon cutting Ribbon cutting celebrating Palmer Lake Town Hall's addition to the Colorado State Historic Register

Su Ketchmark, vice president of the Palmer Lake Historical Society, said the building’s addition to the register on Sept. 20 was the culmination of extensive monthslong work that began in January.

“It took a village,” Ketchmark said. That village included Palmer Lake Historic Society members, Lucretia Vaile Museum docents and Palmer Lake Fire Department volunteers.

Ketchmark and PLHS member Phyllis Bonser initiated the process, looking to the man they knew could help them: fellow PLHS member Jack Anthony. Anthony formerly led the crusade to research and nominate the Palmer Lake star to be a designated state historical site, and in January 2013, it was added. Ketchmark and Bonser got Anthony on board again this year to add Palmer Lake Town Hall to that esteemed list.

“This is like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life,” Anthony said ahead of last week’s ribbon-cutting, motioning to the room. He stood inside the building, in front of the prominent fireplace erected in 1937 by the Palmer Lake Fire Department (there’s an official badge embedded in the rock to prove it). The fireplace is the site of the city’s beloved Yule Log Christmas tradition, composed of the original rock that once made up the Rocklands Hotel at Palmer Lake before it burned down in September 1920.

To be included on the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties, a property must meet at least one of five essential criteria, said Amy Unger, the National and State Register Historian of History Colorado. Palmer Lake Town Hall met two.

First was the building’s association with events that have made a significant contribution to history.

“Our town hall … has always been a true community center, hosting a myriad of activities,” Ketchmark said.

Town council meetings, traffic court, weddings, baby showers, memorial services and the town’s annual chili supper, star lighting and yule log celebrations — unshakeable yearly traditions since the 1930s — are a few in a long list. During the bomb cyclone in March, the building even acted as a makeshift shelter.

The building’s “social history played an important role for community gatherings,” Unger said.

Second was the building’s distinctive characteristic of construction. Built by local architect and builder Peter Blass in 1914, it was the town’s first Craftsman-style building — an American style of architecture and design defined by low-pitched gabled roofs with broad eaves, large front porches, and exposed wooden structural elements.

“Before Peter Blass designed it, (Palmer Lake) was log homes and Victorian” architecture, Anthony said.

Though there have been some additions and modifications through the years, much of Palmer Lake Town Hall’s historic design, materials and workmanship remain, according to the structure’s 24-page nomination packet.

The Town Council reviewed and approved Blass’ design at the May 16, 1914 council meeting, according to nomination documents. On July 2, 1914, the purchase of the lots was approved and the property bought for $100. Construction cost $800 and labor $600.

Anthony recalled the moment he and a group of other researchers read the original hand-written meeting minutes of that May 16, 1914 meeting.

“It was just awesome to do that. History came alive,” he said.

According to nomination documents, “no other designs by Blass have been identified or recorded in the Colorado Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation’s site files.”

Ultimately, the Colorado State Register Review Board recognized the building’s historical significance.

With its historic designation, Palmer Lake Town Hall will now enjoy formal recognition of its importance to the community and the state of Colorado; a body of information for community planning, tourist promotion and neighborhood revitalization; a stronger sense of community history and local pride; eligibility to compete for grants from Colorado’s State Historical Fund, which may be used for acquisition and development, education, and survey and planning projects; eligibility to apply for state tax credits for restoration, rehabilitation, or preservation of Colorado State Register properties; and limited protection from state agency actions that would affect the property, according to History Colorado.

“This hall has had a wonderful past,” Anthony said. “… (The board) clearly saw the magic of this town hall as a meeting place, as a yule log celebration, unique and lasting architecture, and the symbol of Palmer Lake’s history and charm.”