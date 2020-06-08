For now, only residents of Palmer Lake are allowed to park on the streets of the town.
The Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees passed an emergency ordinance May 28, during its regular meeting held via the Zoom online platform, which prohibits parking on town streets with the exception of Palmer Lake residents. The ordinance also called for the closing of the parking area at the Reservoir Trailhead on Old Carriage Road.
In addition, parking areas for the tennis courts at Glen Park and the park itself are now restricted to those solely making use of Glen Park and its courts.
Bob Radosevich, Palmer Lake interim town manager, said the issues which caused public and trustee concern were due to an influx of non-resident visitors not being respectful to parking on town streets to make use of the trailhead and parks. In some instances, visitors had parked in a manner which blocked residents’ driveways.
“It was rudeness at its peak,” Radosevich said.
Radosevich said parking near the trailhead became so congested fire trucks no longer had access in the event of an emergency, which in turn created an issue of public safety.
Signs were installed around the town noting parking on town streets was only permitted to town residents. Residence will be determined by where the address a vehicle’s license plate is registered.
The emergency ordinance imposes a $100 minimum mandatory fine and possible towing charges for non-residents in violation. A fine and possible towing charges would also be the result of those making use of parking at Glen Park and its tennis courts unless persons are making use of the park and facility itself.
The ordinance was also drafted with the option of a resolution to change the ordinance as future solutions are devised. Radosevich said the ordinance is considered temporary in the sense that a sub-committee of the Parks Committee is being developed to investigate more permanent and sustainable solutions to the issue. As further options are developed the Parks Committee will present them to the Board of Trustees for possible action.
For now, the ordinance and its imposed fines stand.
However, Radosevich added, there is opportunity for residents to contact the Palmer Lake Police department and let them know when they may expect guests or visitors at their respective homes, which may require non-residents parking on the street in front of their properties. For example, if someone is selling a property and expecting Realtors and potential buyers to be visiting on particular days, or a resident is hosting a family gatherings, they can contact the police department and make them aware to prevent confusion.
“It’s better to ask for permission than to ask for forgiveness,” Radosevich said. “This is a situation where the 10% of people are making it harder for the remaining 90%.”
Radosevich said police officers have been given latitude to make judgement on site as to whether vehicles are parked in a manner which negates the emergency ordinance. Non-emergency calls to the Palmer Lake Police Department man be made to 719-481-2934.