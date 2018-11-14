The Palmer Lake Star will again shine from Sundance Mountain throughout the Christmas season.
On Nov. 24, the Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department will host its Chili Supper and Star Lighting, after which the star will shine nightly until New Years Day.
Much of what we know about the Palmer Lake Star is thanks to people like Jane Potts, Bert Sloan’s youngest daughter, who often heard her dad’s stories about how he and some friends built the star in 1935. In 1980, Potts sat down with Bert as he recalled the effort to build the star atop Sundance Mountain overlooking Palmer Lake.
“It was wonderful to hear him recall how it all happened and to watch the expression on his face reliving the events of 45 years earlier,” Potts said. “Especially (hearing him recall) how his German Shepherd, Dizzy, helped transport equipment up the mountain. My dad was never boastful and shared the names of all who were involved and how they worked together.”
In 1935, at the height of the Great Depression, a community’s show of faith in America has become a timeless treasure of the Christmas season. Mr. B. E. Jack, regional manager of Mountain Utilities, shared his idea of placing a giant star on Sundance Mountain with Bert Sloan, a Palmer Lake community leader who owned Sloan’s Cafe, and Richard Wolf, a lineman for the utility company. Sloan, the leader of the project said it best: “We wanted to do something the town could be proud of for many years, and the star did just that.”
The back booth of Sloan’s Cafe became the center for planning of the construction of the star. Sloan was joined by Jack, Wolf, C.E. Rader, Byron Medlock, Floyd Bellinger, Gilbert Wolf, Jess Krueger and many others who worked tirelessly during the six months leading up to the first star lighting in mid-December 1935. This original star featured 91 light bulbs. Arthur and Reba Bradley gave permission for the star to be built on their land, and in 1966, they deeded the land to the Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Palmer Lake community.
Sloan’s dog, Dizzy, became the now-iconic four-legged star-building helper. Dizzy wore a small pack that Sloan made and carried supplies up and down Sundance Mountain, including hammers, electrical wires and light bulbs. “Come, Dizzy!” could often be heard on the mountainside as the German Shepherd climbed up with supplies needed to build the star. Artist Donna Arndt sculpted the statute of Dizzy that now sits on the Palmer Lake town green as a tribute.
Beginning in 1936, the star was illuminated every Christmas season. It was initially called the Star of Bethlehem. Except for the World War II years, it has shone every Christmas season and on special occasions. In 1937, the Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department became the custodian and caretaker of the star.
In 1976, the star benefited from a community bicentennial project led by Carl Duffner and Harry Krueger that replaced cable, wiring and posts of the original star. The star remained a five-pointed star in its original placement. In 2002, Todd Bell and more than 50 volunteers updated the wiring, employed a better electrical circuit and sockets, added a remote activation and also added one more bulb for symmetry.
In 2009, Tim Wagner, performed a detail survey of the star, measuring its precise size and position. The star is 405 feet tall, 457 feet wide and 434 feet diagonal. The slope of Sundance is 58 percent — steep! Wagner’s survey would prove to be invaluable when the star was being considered to be a state historic site.
In 2013, the Palmer Lake Star was nominated by the Palmer Lake Historical Society and subsequently unanimously approved by History Colorado to be listed in the Colorado Register of Historic Properties.
In 2014, the “Green Panthers” Club of Palmer Lake Elementary School led an effort to purchase LED light bulbs to replace the incandescent bulbs used on the star. Those bulbs proved to be tougher in the harsh outdoor environment as they endure hazards (hail, deer antlers) and shine brightly and require less energy. In 2015, the award-winning book “Bright Star of Palmer Lake” was written by local author Nancy Godbout Jurka with illustrations by artist Kay LaBella. In 2016, Telly Award winner and Emmy nominated producer/director Jim Sawatzki and team produced the documentary “Star on Sundance.” The film tells the story of the star and includes re-enactments, interviews and drone HD video from above as the star shines.