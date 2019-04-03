University of Colorado student Sam Mitchell isn’t spending his summer break lounging on a beach or backpacking through Europe. Instead, the Palmer Lake resident is honing his skills as a future business leader. Mitchell has acquired a summer internship with Young Entrepreneurs Across America and plans to put his business skills to work locally.
As part of his internship, Mitchell will supervise a newly hired and trained team of four or five local high school students, hired to work on exterior paint jobs for area residents. Mitchell’s crew began advance marketing of their services in March, and when school gets out in May, they will canvas Tri-Lakes neighborhoods to find residents who want to have their houses, decks or other outbuildings painted.
Mitchell heard about the business opportunity when his Young Entrepreneurs division manager Alison Burnell showed up in his college biology class to share about internship opportunities with college students. Mitchell, a CU-Boulder freshman majoring in political science and communication, knew it was right up his alley, and said he is “right now trying to explore everything I can” when it comes to his future career.
Mitchell has lived in Palmer Lake since he was 12 and has worked on landscaping and fire mitigation in the area. He and his family were involved in fundraising efforts to fill Palmer Lake after the town lost its water rights.
After learning about Young Entrepreneurs, Mitchell attended an informational meeting and decided to apply for the internship. He interviewed with Burnell and was required to call two other executives with questions about the program. For a final video interview, he prepared a business plan that included revenue goals, a marketing plan, a mission statement, and a hiring plan.
Since January, Mitchell has attended weekly Young Entrepreneurs training classes about how to successfully run a business. In March, he attended a sales training and management theory conference in Broomfield to prep for his summer internship. Mitchell is the only student manager in the Tri-Lakes area, but said there are others in Colorado Springs also making plans for the summer.
Inc.com listed Young Entrepreneurs among the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America in 2016. Young Entrepreneurs, along with training and mentorship, offers liability insurance and worker’s compensation coverage.
Mitchell will offer free estimates and consultations. Contact him at 313-3888 or samuel.d.mitchell@colorado.edu.