Karen Stuth, a Texas native and retired lawyer, never imagined that her lifelong passion to search out the world’s spiritual truths would help anyone beyond her and a few friends. Now she’s a national leader in the growing field of Mind-Body-Spirit products and services.
“I feel like I’ve been irresistibly drawn down this path to do the things my soul called me to do,” says the Palmer Lake businesswoman, who also is president of the Coalition of Visionary Resources, a trade association for what used to be called the “New Age” industry.
The Mind-Body-Spirit industry is vast and increasingly mainstream, embracing everything from online astrology sites and apps and increasing opportunities for “psychic channelers,” now called “intuitives,” to work as life coaches or spiritual mentors.
“This industry is not the airy-fairy, crystal hugging, tarot card reading ‘fruitcakes’ we too often see parodied in the media and movies,” says Stuth. “Mindfulness and meditation are becoming mainstream and even merging into the enormous self-help marketplace.”
‘Something meaningful’
An early spiritual breakthrough came in the back seat of the family car on the way home from Sunday service at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Commerce, Texas. “I think we all worship the same god, no matter what religion we follow,” the 9-year-old Stuth announced.
Stuth recalled, “My mother about fell out of car, but my dad said, ‘I believe you’re right!’”
When she moved to Colorado Springs in 1992, Stuth was practicing law, but she transitioned into legal publishing with Springs-based Shepard’s/McGraw-Hill.
After being widowed twice, she talked with her sister, Susan Stuth, about doing “something meaningful, something different” from the legal profession.
“That work had me swimming in a sea of contention all the time.”
The sisters decided to launch a blog for fellow spiritual seekers. The goal was inclusivity. “There are as many pathways to whatever is transcendent as there are people on the planet,” she says.
Stuth created the business name Satiama from various Hindu, Buddhist and other spiritual traditions. She launched the website in 2009 and immediately was flooded by teachers and authors seeking an outlet for their material. Things grew from there.
Businesses born
Satiama Publishing launched in 2011 with an immediate bestseller, “Children Spirit Animal Cards,” a guidebook and 24-card deck of illustrated animals by psychotherapist and shamanic teacher Steven Farmer. Satiama, which published the Farmer’s card deck after another publisher rejected it, has sold 80,000 copies of the deck and published three ancillary products.
Stuth launched Satiama Writers Resource in 2013 to generate income from her hours spent helping people write and publish their work. So far, 29 of those writers and teachers have published or self-published 47 titles.
Satiama won awards for its products at the June 12-14 INATS New Age Trade Show in Denver, including a board game, “Quintangled: A Game of Strategy, Chance & Destiny.” The game, which Stuth created with Colorado residents Julie Loar and Sue Lion, is based on the work of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell. In the game, players are called away from their ordinary life to embark on a journey along a five-sided path.
To be continued
Stuth says she’s in a good place and enjoys collaborating with writers.
“It seems like I’ve been drawn by a tractor beam to what feels true for me.”
But she’s not yet ready to publish the book she’s been writing.
“I’m not sure if it’s finished yet.”