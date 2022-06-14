PALMER LAKE • Anyone looking to help out Troy and Chantel Price has no choice but to make it a surprise.
Last week, the Colorado Independent Automotive Dealers Association presented a check for $5,000 from its Used Car Dealers of Colorado Charity Fund to Troy and Chantel Price of Palmer Lake, owners of the Palmer Lake Pub.
The check was presented to the owners during the establishment’s outdoor music event in the parking lot June 4. The donation comes after the Price’s were violently attacked in their Palmer Lake home in February by a neighbor armed with a knife and a machete, seriously injuring both of them.
Troy Price was able to fight off the attacker, later identified by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as 37-year-old Adam Gerak, a neighbor. Since then, Price has undergone multiple surgeries to his hand, which was “almost severed” in the attack. Price is in physical therapy and is in the process of regaining the use of his hand. He suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from the events of the attack.
The CIADA’s donation is intended to aid the couple with medical costs as well as the replacement of the carpet in their Palmer Lake home, where Troy Price almost bled to death from his injuries.
While the need for the donation was clear, the Price’s are reputed for not accepting financial assistance. Others in the community had offered to start a GoFundMe campaign to help them recover from the horrifying event, but the couple declined.
“We had to make it a complete surprise. If I had asked their permission, they would have said no,” said Mark Weida, chairman of the CIADA board.
Weida, a Monument resident and owner of Street Smart Auto Brokers on Motor City Drive in Colorado Springs, and his wife have been patrons of the Palmer Lake Pub since 2020 and have enjoyed the parking lot parties there with live music. It was about a month or so after the February attack when Weida heard about what happened to the Price’s, with whom they had gotten to know by then.
In May, after hearing how Troy Price, a war veteran with 22 years in the U.S. military, was progressing with his therapies after the attack, and about their high insurance deductible to replace the stained carpet in their home, Weida and his wife had the idea to draft a proposal to submit to the CIADA’s charity fund for vetting.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the charity fund board for $5,000, and Weida went on to conspire with Troy Price’s friends to plan the surprise. He contacted the local band WireWood Station, which was booked to perform at the pub’s opening summer parking lot party, letting them know about the presentation, and contacted employees to ensure the owners would be on site, stating, “We have a surprise for them,” Weida said.
“It was very touching and they were very, very grateful,” Weida said.
CIADA offers legislative advocacy and engagement for those in the automotive industry. Its charity arm, the Used Car Dealers of Colorado Charity Fund, focuses on donations to small charities or individuals in need. Over 90% of donations go directly to CIADA benefactors, with few expenses going toward administrative costs. Unlike many large charity organizations, CIADA’s charity fund has no staff, and is operated by volunteers.
CIADA’s annual fundraising gala last November raised $450,000 for its charity arm.
“The generosity is very touching that we get that many people willing to step up and help,” Weida said.
The Price’s alleged assailant was arrested after a brief struggle and accused of two counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing among other charges, the sheriff’s office said.