PALMER LAKE • While many of the best hockey players grew up playing “pond hockey,” Lewis-Palmer Hockey had a chance to compete in the same setting.
Lewis-Palmer High School boy’s varsity hockey team was host to Cheyenne Mountain Red Hawks Jan. 4 on Palmer Lake for the Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic, which also served as a fundraiser for the team. Not only did the outdoor classic follow the school’s winter break, it also followed a battle against illness and school challenges for the Rangers players.
Coach Scott Bradley said he was proud of the players battling through such adversity to start the season, which at the time of the outdoor classic was seven games deep.
“It speaks to our willingness to compete in spite of circumstances,” Bradley said. “As a team, we need to believe that we can compete in and be successful in every game this season.”
The coach said team chemistry dynamic will be critical for the Rangers’ season down the stretch. In fact, he said the team will be defined by what kind of team it can become over the next two months.
The Rangers consist of skilled individual athletes with good depth and leadership, which are all the pieces required of great teams, Bradley said.
“However, the always important question is how our athletes take ownership of these attributes to form a strong, cohesive team remains to be seen,” he said.
As for the outdoor classic, a hockey game played on a frozen lake creates different challenges for the players, forcing them to possess and control the puck individually and as a team in order to be successful, Bradley said. Although this isn’t the first Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic, this year’s event served a larger purpose than the players’ skillset.
“It was an opportunity to bring the Monument and Colorado Springs communities together to watch an outdoor hockey game in the beautiful town of Palmer Lake,” the coach said. “Our athletes improved as a result of this game, and I’d like to think our community did as well.”
Bradley said the mission for Lewis-Palmer hockey is to create a championship culture while developing men and women through the sport, which can be measured in different ways and looks different each year for each athlete. His hope for the team is to believe in its potential and to play with the calculated aggression of which the players are capable.
He said he is proud of the Rangers athletes and is excited for the impact they will have on their worlds after high school.
Among the team’s standouts this year is senior Cam Hurt, in whom the Rangers have strong and experienced goaltending, as well as rising goalies who can step up when needed, Bradley said. Senior defenseman and assistant captain Jack Wallace is also playing well on the blue line.
Wallace and Hurt are two of a strong senior class this season.
“If they decide to come together it will be a significant threat to all opponents coming down the stretch,” Bradley said.
Although the varsity game didn’t “officially” count on the record for either team, it was a good matchup.
According to a Jan. 5 report by KRDO, “After Andrew Kerchner gave Cheyenne a one nothing lead, Trevor Bradley tied that game at one late in the first half. It stayed that way until late in the final period, when Noah Bonnett gave Cheyenne a two-one lead. Then Wyatt Furda scored twice to give the Red-tailed Hawks a four-one victory.”
The Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain varsity teams faced off first at 6:05 p.m., and the respective junior varsity teams faced off afterward.
