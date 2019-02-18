This weekend, Palmer Lake will mourn the loss and celebrate the life of one of its own, former fire chief and longest currently-active member of the volunteer fire department, Philip Beckman, who died suddenly on Jan. 5 in Oklahoma.
The town is planning a celebration of life for Beckman on at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Palmer Lake Town Hall, 12 Valley Crescent.
“We expect a large crowd,” Jane Garrabrant, a colleague and friend of Beckman’s, told The Tribune in an email.
She added that Beckman worked for the Town of Palmer Lake, periodically over the years, and for the Parks and Roads departments.
“So he was very well known, respected and loved in the Town of Palmer Lake and the Tri-Lakes area,” Garrabrant wrote.
Those who knew Beckman remember well his sense of humor and dedication to making the community better. The Palmer Lake Star was lit on the night Jan. 6 in his memory. Paul Costello wrote in a Facebook post that Beckman was, “one of the most passionate Wildland teachers I’ve ever had the privilege to learn from.”
Garrabrant said that after Beckman’s stint as fire chief for the Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department (PLVFD), “ … he remained on the PLVFD, primarily fighting wildland fires, and he was deployed to federal fires many times as an Engine Boss, including this past summer.”
The program for Beckman’s service will include the lyrics to “Jolly Mon Sing” by Jimmy Buffett, which alludes to a man who adds singing and magic wherever he goes.
Also included will be the poem “The Spirit of Adventure,” by Walt Burnett, which includes the lines: “Adventure is the curiosity of man / To see the other side of the mountain.”
Garrabrant will speak, as well as Nora Burt, Weston Oesterreich, Mike Maier and Rob Lee. Attendees are encouraged to stay afterwards for refreshments and to share stories.
Posts and comments filled the town and fire department’s Facebook pages on Jan. 6 after news spread of Beckman’s death.
“(Phil) was one of our most loved members and a big part of our community. He will be greatly missed,” read a post on the fire department’s page.
A post on the town’s website remembered a man who meant a lot to the community. “Palmer Lake lost one of our dearly loved neighbors. May his family find some consolation in the love and memories shared by all of us.”