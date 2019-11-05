ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
Darrell and Dixie Bruebaker will play three different steel guitars with reverberator and two ukuleles, piano and accordion. Some of the music was written by Darrell. They will perform at both services Nov. 9, 11 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
KIWANIS NEWS
Welcome to Marv Mazone, who received a Kiwanis pin and Kiwanis papers. He is a golf pro at the Woodmoor County Club. He is a welcome addition to our Kiwanis club.
TROOP 17 BOY SCOUTS
Take your old newspapers to the Monument and Palmer Lake post offices. The Boy Scouts will pick them up for recycling.
WEATHERFORD QUARTET
The quartet will perform at the First Baptist Church, Englewood, 3170 S. Broadway Drive. It will take place Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
HUNTERS’ SAFETY COURSE
Starting Jan. 1, 1970 any hunter born after Jan. 1, 1949 is required to successfully complete the course in order to qualify for a hunting license. The course is free and is conducted by the Colorado Game, Fish and Parks Department. The training will be completed in two sessions of two hours each. A written exam will be given at the end of the course at which time a five-year card will be given. A course will take place at Lewis-Palmer High School, Nov. 5 and 19, at 7:30 p.m.
PLATEAU NATURAL GAS
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case