KIWANIS NEWS
Thanks to Reverend Smith, the Kiwanis received a Kiwanis Family Reunion Day Award. Hershell Linn will chair the School Beautification Committee. A new Kiwanis road sign has been erected on Bill Higby’s place. Turkeys are in the freezer for the Turkey Shoot. Wives are asked to bake a pie or two for the event. Randy Warthan heads the publicity committee for the shoot. Kiwanis meetings are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodmoor Country Club. New members are always welcome.
COUNTRY STORE
Monument Lake Resort Country Store has stocked new items. Come browse, chit-chat and have a cup of coffee. If you find something you would like to purchase, we will be glad to help you. Store is open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. six days a week. Monday is wash day, so we are closed. Douglas Firs will be on sale for Christmas.
CONGRATULATIONS TO LORETTA LUCERO
Loretta won 2nd place in the American Beauty College Contest. Loretta is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Lucero of Palmer Lake. Loretta is a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and is now attending beauty college. She used Janet Reed as her model. Loretta received a nice trophy.
SNOW SCULPTURE CONTEST
Palmer Lake Little Art Group sponsored a contest for Palmer Lake Elementary School grades 3,4, and 5. It was held next to the Vaile Hill Art Gallery on Nov. 5. Mr. Hook, 5th grade teacher, was in charge. The weather was good, and the snow was the right consistency. Mrs, Judye Higby of the Palmer Lake group judged the contest with the help of Mrs. Cynthia Price, chairman of the Palmer Lake room mothers. First place went to Mr. Hainstock’s 4th-grade class, 2nd place went to Mrs. Scrima’s 5th-grade class. Sculptures included turkeys, horses, cars, kittens, rabbits, hippie doll, dinosaur, snowmen and forts.
SPEED QUEEN
Be a winner with a new Speed Queen washer and gas dryer. Washer-$239.95. dryer-$199.95. Colors are white or avocado. Both are on display at Plateau Natural Gas office.
LEWIS-PALMER HOMECOMING COURT
Queen was Lolly Leavitt. Laurie McFall and Cindee Taylor were her attendants.
- Compiled by Linda Saulnier Case