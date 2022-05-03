PALMER LAKE • The latest revision of the Palmer Lake Master Plan is barreling toward completion this fall.
Efforts to revise the town’s master plan began last year, with volunteers from the organization Community Matters going door-to-door to acquire resident input and following up with a community survey. The survey has been completed and analyzed, leading to a complete “community profile,” a one-page overview which provides a summary of the town’s demographics and can be used for economic development efforts and grant applications.
The Palmer Lake Planning Commission heard about the accomplishments so far in the master plan update at the board’s regular meeting April 20 from Kent Hutson, a former planning commission member who is now helping update the town’s overarching development plan.
Susan Miner, a former Palmer Lake trustee who, with the help of a team of Community Matters volunteers, had initially spearheaded the revision of the document. She was involved with developing the town’s master plan two revisions prior, when Nikki McDonald was mayor of Palmer Lake at the time.
However, when a vacancy opened up on the town’s planning commission, Miner was appointed to fill it, ultimately changing her role with the master plan updating process.
Hutson and company took over her previous role with the process after Miner took the seat on the planning commission, but she still serves on the project’s advisory team.
With the community-wide survey completed, the results were accumulated with a 95% confidence level. This means if one could sample the entire 2,887 residents of Palmer Lake, 19 out of 20 times the result would be within the confidence interval of the result found in the survey conducted earlier this year. In addition, reconnaissance interviews have been completed and analyzed.
Advisors are presently checking the existing land-use map, which has been prepared by Community Matters, the entity run by Barbara Cole who has been serving as consultant for the project. Cole has aided similar projects at the state level and was instrumental in consulting the town with its most recent master plan as well. Verifying the existing land-use map is important for plan developers to know what actually exists on the ground at this time.
Next, they will review a draft of table of contents for the plan and facilitate community engagement mapping exercises which are already underway and still ongoing, Miner said. This process allows residents to meet and literally draw and color on maps of Palmer Lake with the imagination of what the community wants to see in the town if funding was no obstacle within four different topics.
Moving forward, the volunteer plan developers are still looking for community involvement. Community members are invited to listen in to three workshops with the planning commission in May and June to discuss the master plan’s process and benchmarks. There will also be a community open house in July, at which the community can review the plan elements and provide insight, comments and let plan developers know if any opportunities for the community have been missed.
The master plan will be available for review in August and there will be scheduled public hearings in September and October before the plan is put in front of the town Board of Trustees for awareness and understanding late this year.
The plan’s implementation is a new element Palmer Lake is looking to incorporate with the update. Miner said previously a master plan was drafted and left on a shelf until it was needed to answer questions. However, communities are now moving into an implementation methodology, she said.
“The top aspects of the plan are put out as goals for the community to meet and for the commission to meet,” Miner said. “It will help the planning commission in tackling the goals the citizens wanted.”
Supporting documents for the master plan’s development are available on the town’s website at TownOfPalmerLake.com. As more maps are created, they will be posted to the website.