A Palmer Lake man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attacked his neighbors with a machete, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Adam Gerak, 37, is accused of two counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing among other charges, the Sheriff's Office said.
A mugshot released by the Sheriff's Office shows Gerak's face bloodied, with cuts.
A sheriff's deputy and a Palmer Lake police officer responded to a report of a stabbing just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Meadow Lane in Palmer Lake, the Sheriff's Office said. The caller reported that a neighbor broke into their home and attacked them with a knife.
The deputy and officer found a man armed with a machete, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken into custody after a "brief struggle," the agency added.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition, while another was taken to a hospital for multiple injuries and later released, the Sheriff's Office said.
