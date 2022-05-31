PALMER LAKE • If nothing is done to address a budget shortfall, the Town of Palmer Lake could be in financial hot water.
The Board of Trustees gave a special town address to present a financial recap May 24 at town hall. During the meeting, the board offered a link to an online poll where citizens could share preferences regarding the next steps the board should take to address the town’s financial concerns.
Palmer Lake is operating on a zero budget for 2022. The presentation from Mayor Bill Bass and other elected officials stated the town spends according to its income, and presently its departments rarely have the resources needed to function fully and properly. In addition, there is no ability to save for the town’s future needs.
The town has a general fund budget of $2.96 million and a projected $2.56 million from its 2022 revenue sources. Bass said the town has already had to dip into its reserves to fund necessary building improvements. It has enough in reserves to cover four to six months of operating expenses, Bass said.
“The town needs a long-range revenue plan to address current and future needs,” Bass said.
Because of population growth and rising costs of operation without increases to town revenues, the municipality is looking at a severe budget shortfall that would continue to grow in the very near future, he continued. Another contributor to Palmer Lake’s financial situation was the lack of a long-term revenue plan over the past years, the mayor said.
The presentation went through the financial components of the town’s departments including public safety agencies, infrastructures and administrative costs and described the budgetary needs for each department, including the Palmer Lake Fire Department. The fire department is the largest expenditure in the town’s general fund.
Palmer Lake faces a projected shortfall of more than $2 million in 2023 that will increase over the next few years to almost $3.6 million in 2027, Bass said.
The projections were also based on the present needs of the town and the annual funding required to meet them.
“Something we all know is that our town is truly amazing, so now is the time to act,” the mayor said.
Bass and company went on to present options for increasing the town’s revenue streams but noted more options and actions would need to be explored. Options include increasing property taxes, allowing recreational cannabis sales, and merging the fire department with the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District.
The presentation went on to break down the financial outcomes to increase the town’s mill levy by 20 or 35 mills. A comparison of Palmer Lake and communities in Northern El Paso County and parts of Douglas County showed Palmer Lake has the second to lowest total mills, just 2.8 mills higher than Woodmoor. Palmer Lake’s total millage is 23.67 mills fewer than Larkspur, which has only 8.5% of Palmer Lake’s population.
Intensely regulated sales of adult-use cannabis in Palmer Lake would bring projected additional revenue of $800,000 in one year, conservatively, Bass said. He noted the market for cannabis would come from both northern El Paso County and Douglas County, where presently no medical or retail cannabis stores exist. With this influx of patrons, other businesses in Palmer Lake could benefit as well.
A proposed merger of the town’s fire department with the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District would move funds from the town to the district, but Palmer Lake would benefit from the fully equipped and staffed district. In addition, the merger could allow Palmer Lake to reallocate 10 mills to its general fund.
“Additional solutions are needed to meet overall revenue needs,” Bass said. “This doesn’t address a budget deficit really at all.”
Bass said the trustees will hold a work session June 9 to review the proposal of the fire department merger.
The presentation went on to demonstrate the revenue increase from the different options including a combination of a 35 mill hike and the allowance of cannabis sales, which projected a budget of more than $5 million. Even with the paired option, however, a $363,186 shortfall was still projected for 2027.
Allowing cannabis sales as the sole action would still leave the town with a projected $1.28 million shortfall in 2023, the data show.
Trustee Nicole Currier said the board would not take action to approve adult-use cannabis in town “behind closed doors.” Any decision would be made in public, during regular meetings, she said.
“There is a majority of this board which does not feel comfortable passing it without first talking to our town and finding out what you guys want,” Currier said. “We work for you. We have the power but we are not going to abuse it.”
Bass went on to explain if no action is taken, Palmer Lake would be forced to make staff reductions. There would be a negative effect on property values and continued deterioration of the town’s infrastructure. The police and fire departments would be underfunded, understaffed and underequipped.
“We would continue to remain stagnant and unable to plan for the future town needs,” Bass said. “Eventually, the town would face bankruptcy and receivership.”
But, he added, “It’s not all gloom. We have wonderful support.”
The mayor cited the dedicated town staff, engaged citizen groups and organizations they have formed to help the town and community, the unified group of local restaurant owners, the newly formed economic development group, and the local schools.
The poll for Palmer Lake citizens is available at PollEv.com/plake329. It proposes one question which asks a series of preferences to take action; a tax increase to 35 mills, allow the sale of recreational marijuana, a tax increase to 35 mills plus allow the sale of recreational marijuana, a tax increase to 20 mills plus allow marajuana sales, a merger with the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District ,and reallocate 10 mills to the general fund, and none of the above.
Bass said the board is looking to hold other town hall, morning-coffee type meetings to connect with community members and give them a forum for further discussion.