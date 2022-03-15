PALMER LAKE • After being closed since August 2020 for renovations, the Palmer Lake Library is now open to the public once again.
On March 2, the staff returned the Palmer Lake Library, a branch of the Pikes Peak Library District, and the 66 Lower Glenway St. location reopened to walk-in traffic after the 19-month closure.
Branch Manager Jean Carrier said the residents of Palmer Lake missed visiting the branch there and are ecstatic to have it open again.
“The Palmer Lake Library is and always has been a community connector,” Carrier said. “As a part of PPLD, it connects residents across El Paso County with valuable resources. It was the hope of Lucretia Vaile, a former librarian, that her donated funds would always serve this purpose within the community.”
Vaile is the namesake of the library and museum which is also housed in the building.
The library has served the Town of Palmer Lake since 1933 and has been in its present location for more than 40 years. Abbott said the branch is very important to the reach of PPLD into the Tri Lakes region of the county.
“The community has come to rely on its services and enjoy the opportunities its programs offer,” she said.
“It’s a close-knit community, and we look forward to being able to serve them more regularly once again.”
While the branch was closed, the PPLD’s mobile library services visited the location to help maintain services to the community. The final visit of the mobile library was Feb. 28.
Patrons of the library can now use the library’s pick-up and hold services, both inside the facility and with curbside services, during operating hours. Other activities will also resume.
PPLD leases the space from the Town of Palmer Lake. With the reopening is the completed construction of a ramp compliant with the American Disabilities Act. The library and museum building’s previous access ramp to the front door had sat long demolished with plans to replace it with ADA-compliant access, per PPLD mandate.
Although funds for the project were budgeted with the Town of Palmer lake, a reallocation of the funds and change of members on the town’s Board of Trustees kept the project in the design phase for a spell.
However, after Requests for Proposals were awarded, the new ADA-compliant ramp was completed in February.
Teona Shainidze-Krebs, PPLD’s chief public services officer and deputy chief librarian, said the library district’s team is eager to resume serving its Palmer Lake patrons and the community.
“We’re grateful to the town’s leadership working with us and addressing the facility’s accessibility issues so all residents can visit and use their area’s public library,” she said.
PPLD Public Relations Director Denise Abbott said she is grateful for the district’s Mobile Library Service being able to serve the community while the ramp design and construction was underway.
While MLS provides a lot of conveniences and great resources, having a physical branch where residents can also use printers and access the internet is a huge benefit, especially for Palmer Lake residents, she said. The MLS was only able to be on site once a week for two hours, while the reopened branch presently offers three days a week access for seven hours each day.
Curbside service for the branch is new, and allows patrons to text or call and have their holds checked out, after which library staff will take items to their vehicles.
“This is a great benefit for those who have small children or experience difficulty getting around,” Abbott said.
Abbott said the branch may be in line for more renovations in the future, including new carpeting and possibly a new, smaller service desk to allow more floor space inside the library.
Later this year, the library, in partnership with the Palmer Lake Historical Society and the Tri-Lakes Friends Group, plans to hold a grand reopening to celebrate and honor the longstanding history of the organizations.
Branch hours are 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
PPLD anticipates expanding to offer Saturday hours in the coming weeks.