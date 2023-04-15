Like many municipalities, the Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees have generated its official opposition to Colorado Senate Bill 23-213 regarding land use authority.

During the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting April 12 at town hall, a resolution was approved in opposition to the senate bill with a unanimous decision and presented to the town’s state representatives.

The bill, which is being sponsored by state Sen. Dominick Moreno (D-Adams/Arapahoe), Rep. Iman Jodeh (D-Arapahoe) and Rep. Steven Woodrow (D-Denver), would ease regulations on where accessory dwelling units, duplexes, triplexes and townhomes could be developed in urban areas. It also promotes more multifamily developments, especially near transportation hubs, and high-density housing.

In a breakdown of the senate bill provided to the board by town attorney Matthew Krob, Krob cites while Palmer Lake is not in one of the four categories the bill lists regarding state imposed zoning regulations, it could be affected by one of the four possible state zoning preemptions, regarding accessory dwelling units.

Krob noted the standards to be used by the town for reviewing applications for ADUs would be “objective standards” provided the state Department of Local Affairs and would prohibit the town from considering other local factors it presently does. These factors include consistency with its town master plan, compatibility or harmony with surrounding land uses and strategies for mitigating project impacts. Only objective standards approved by DOLA may be applied.

“The bill could change the trajectory of Palmer Lake and all of Tri-Lakes for that matter,” Mayor Glant Havenar said. “The state should have no right in controlling local land use and zoning. This is excessive overreach.”

In addition, Krob cited the bill would place a number of other burdens on the town in lieu of water, wastewater and stormwater burdens. Others include planned unit development limitations, homeowners association regulations, minimum residential square footage limits, housing needs assessment and planning, master plans, manufactured and modular housing, residential occupancy limits as well as a slew of other reporting requirements.

“For a century, the State of Colorado has committed both in statute and in state constitution to the local control of land use planning and zoning because local governments are closest to the land and to the people that occupy it.” the statement says.

The resolution also states SB23-213 silences the voices of residents by taking away the right to be heard at public hearings on zoning matters or to use their constitutional rights of initiative or referendum to address zoning and land use matters.

“Local municipalities are far more versed in understanding our communities’ water and land use needs than that of the state,” Havenar said. “We drive our corridors daily enjoying the pristine landscape and the state cannot understand what that means to our community.

“In the words of Joni Mitchell, they want to pave our paradise and put up a parking lot.”