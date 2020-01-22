After a handful of changes to its board, the Palmer Lake Historical Society looks to continue its 2019 successes into the new year.
Officers, board members and volunteers of the Palmer Lake Historical Society, as well as others in the community, met for the society’s annual potluck and member meeting Jan. 16 at Palmer Lake Town Hall. Board vice president Su Ketchmark and secretary Patricia Atkins presented the assembly with a review of the organization’s achievements and a look at project goals for 2020. In addition, a comparison was made during their presentation to moments from the society’s early history.
Later in the meeting, the membership elected officers for the year, including Ketchmark as president. Michelle Lawrie-Munro, the previous president, had to step away from the post after relocating to Hawaii. Atkins was re-elected as secretary.
Wayne Russert was elected vice-president. Russert contributed a collection of World War I relics to the Lucretia Vaile Museum’s exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day and the Treaty of Versailles. Russert said after the exhibit is removed, he will be contributing a collection of antique radios for a new exhibit at the Palmer Lake museum, which is operated by the historical society. “I’m not a hoarder, but I collect a whole hell of a lot of stuff,” Russert said.
The position of board treasurer was vacant coming into the meeting as the previous treasurer was removed after an issue involving fraudulent checks was recently discovered, Ketchmark said. With the organization’s accounts and access to them re-secured, it was announced a new treasurer was needed. To the delight of its members, Maggie Williamson offered to move her schedule around to be able to attend the board’s monthly meetings and fill the post. She was elected as the new treasurer.
Board members continuing their terms include Pat McCarthy, Susan Kuehster, Barbara Morehead and Sharon Williams.
Ketchmark said one goal is to grow the society’s membership with younger members, families and volunteers, which is one of the benefits of its partnerships.
“Hopefully in partnering with the parks and recreation people, we can have more events for children and have some more families involved with the historical society,” she said. “It keeps the history going forward because some of our elderly members are really dying out.”
The society’s monthly history program of events includes a series of “History Captures,” where a member, volunteer or guest presents information in a variety of formats regarding historical persons, areas, landmarks and trends. The 2020 program includes presentations about radio history, Pikes Peak trolleys, Helen Hunt Jackson and a walking tour of the former Monument Tree Farm. A repeat of the Father’s Day Ice Cream Social is also on the calendar.
“We want to attract kids to our events and hopefully inspire their parents interested in history. A lot of new residents in town who know nothing about the history of the area,” Ketchmark said.
Last year, the society had eight free monthly events at town hall as well as one field trip, and total attendance totaled 629, an increase of 10%, Ketchmark reported.
Another milestone in 2019 for the society was getting the Palmer Lake Town Hall accepted to the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties as of last September.
Among other goals for the coming year, is the continuation of history programs, summer field trips and social events.
In December, the organization republished its flagship publication authored by Marion Savage Sabin, “Palmer Lake, A Historical Narrative.” This year, the society has made it a goal to update and re-publish more of its out-of-print Palmer Lake historical publications.
Digitizing archival oral histories and capturing new ones is also a focus for this year, as well as obtaining and restoring a historic Palmer Lake fire engine.
For more information about the Palmer Lake Historical Society, the Lucretia Vaile Museum, upcoming events and volunteer opportunities visit palmerdividehistory.com. A re-designed website with a new URL is set to launch in February. The website upgrade has been underway since November.