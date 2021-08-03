PALMER LAKE • A year and a half in development, the next revision of the master plan for the Town of Palmer Lake now needs participation in the project’s community survey.
Those organizing the master plan are hoping to have more than half the town’s population complete the survey, so there will be a measurable amount of input for the next steps.
The plan is required by state statute to be revised every 10 years, and Palmer Lake is behind on that schedule. It’s been 13 years since the last revision, said Susan Minor, a former Palmer Lake trustee who, with the help of a team of volunteers, has spearheaded the revision of the master plan.
The master plan is the foundation upon which all decisions for the town’s planning commission and board of trustees are made. Although it does not provide specific direction to town officials or staff, it serves as a guide to ensure decisions made for the town are aligned with the vision of what residents envision for the community.
“It’s a very powerful document,” Minor said. She noted citizen input is critical to the development of a master plan. Minor was involved with developing the town’s master plan, two revisions prior, when Nikki McDonald was mayor of Palmer Lake.
Minor said the survey is an opportunity for residents to say, “This is what we want for our community.”
The town staff is doing the best they can with the information they presently have, Minor said, but a revised master plan helps municipal and development decisions have more regard for its citizens’ wishes.
Minor said the survey should reach citizens around September.
“We have to give them the most complete vision from the citizens we can give them,” she said. “It’s important for developers as well. You want to come to our town? Here’s who we are and here’s what we expect.”
Town administrator/clerk Dawn Collins said since she joined town staff in May there was an occasion when a proposal for development was presented that staff referred to the present master plan and found the area in question was not addressed.
“It simply said other areas of town should be developed first,” Collins said. “It offered nothing. It would be super helpful, as long as the zoning is correct, if staff could be able to determine if these types of things are the want or the desire of the community, and we just don’t know that.”
Minor said with a updated master plan in place, developers could save themselves time and money drafting a proposal or revisions of it.
The development process has involved community meetings throughout the past year, each attempting to gain input from the five neighborhoods of Palmer Lake: The Glen, Old Town, East Side, Lakeside and North Side. The businesses in town are considered their own entity.
A team of volunteers including Minor took flyers to every home and business in town in an attempt to encourage attendance to meetings. However, initial turnout wasn’t what most would consider a quantitative sample of the neighborhood, she said.
In the instance of the meeting to hear from East Side residents, 300 flyers where handed out but only eight residents appeared at the meeting. However, Minor said the volunteers’ door-to-door efforts were not in vain.
“The people we talked to were really interested in what was going on and glad it was happening,” she said. “They were also very appreciative that someone even asked them their opinion. On that level, just communicating with citizens, there was a whole lot of goodwill built from that.”
In addition, the development team still managed to gain valuable input from those residents who did participate at the community meetings. For example, residents of The Glen said they prefer to have dirt roads instead of paving them with asphalt, Minor said. They expressed a desire to have them graded, have proper drainage and safe passage for both vehicles and pedestrians; however, they enjoy the “country” appearance of the dirt roads and believe they inhibit motorists from speeding.
“That gives our road guys tremendous information on how they should be treating the roads,” Minor said.
The master plan team also gathered input at those meetings on topics to include in the upcoming community survey, she said. It set aside Palmer Lake living into five categories; public safety, parks and open spaces, infrastructure, traffic, and urban planning and economic development. People were asked to rank their Top 3 most loved aspects of living in Palmer Lake, in regards to those five topics, and to name three things that limit their enjoyment of the town.
“We wrote down everything everybody in those meetings said,” Minor said. “So now we are taking those topics and putting them into the survey. We know roads are an issue for people, but now we want to know how many people want dirt roads and which neighborhoods do they live in? People on the east side of the lake may want asphalt but people in The Glen may not.”
Minor said the team needs survey responses from 1,600 people out of the 2,800 total who live in Palmer Lake. “That will tell us statistically we have true representation,” she said.
Collins said to ensure someone is invited to participate in the survey, the town is collecting residents’ email addresses. The easiest way to provide this information is to subscribe to the town’s newsletter via its website, townofpalmerlake.com. They are also considering a postcard mailing to residents with the URL to find the survey online. Minor said they may look at a mass text with the weblink, similar to what the Town of Monument did for its survey on the question of switching to a Home Rule form of government.
“Regardless of the number of participants, the information will be of value to someone who takes on the task of updating the master plan,” Collins said.
Minor said after the survey data is received, the town will look to contract with someone in a consultation role to compile it and help with the last phases of the plan revision. The team is in the process of drafting that Request for Proposal, Minor said. They hope to find someone local to take on that role who knows Palmer Lake and its history.
“The survey will give them a place to start,” Minor said. “If we can get people fired up for this survey, that is going to be very important.”
Minor also said the town will be taking applications for volunteers to serve on the Palmer Lake Master Plan Advisory Group, which would be the resource of information for the contracted consultant. The group would consist of two trustees, two business owners and three citizens at large. Interest in serving on the advisory group can also be expressed by calling the Town of Palmer Lake’s administrative office at 719-481-2953.