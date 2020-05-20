Bob and Jean Anderson still stress the benefits of staying in shape 45 years after self-publishing their book, “Stretching.”
The 1975 volume features commentary by Bob and illustrations by Jean. At the time, they were hoping to sell enough copies to pay for the project. Three-and-a-half million copies later their book is still considered the bible of stretching — in the United States and around the world.
“Either you get in shape or you go to a doctor and ask for pain pills,” Bob Anderson said. “You gradually get worse if you don’t work at staying in shape. If you don’t make working out a part of your life, you won’t be as good the other you get. The benefits of being active are obvious.”
The Andersons have lived in Palmer Lake since the late 1970s. Now in their mid-70s, they still market their book and dozens of other products through their website, stretching.com.
The book was an immediate hit when it was released. Jean said famous Hollywood stars of the day like Ricardo Montalban and Anne Bancroft purchased the book and used the exercises to stay in shape.
“It was kind of a cult book,” Jean said. “It’s gone on to have 29 foreign editions.”
The Andersons — whose two daughters are Lewis-Palmer High School graduates — sold over 35,000 books by mail during the first few years after it was published. Their stretching techniques appeared in popular magazines of the day such as Runner’s World, Esquire, House and Garden, Glamour and Vogue. Bob received 8,000 letters after his first appearance on The Today Show.
In 1980, Random House took over the publishing and the rest is history. “It’s like ‘Betty Crocker’s Cookbook’ of stretching,” Jean Anderson said.
Bob got the idea for the book during his days as a college student-athlete in the 1960s for Fullerton Junior College and Long Beach State. He took a class under the tutelage of Ed Souter — Long Beach State’s staff director of physical fitness — which taught him the importance and the benefits of proper exercise complimenting any athlete, young and old.
“Even my grades improved,” Bob Anderson said. “My life improved in so many areas. I liked sports, and I played a lot of them, but I didn’t know how to exercise. Everything I did was geared to playing a game.”
During his 40s, Bob ran a marathon every six months – Catalina (Calif) and Pikes Peak.
“Some people have bigger potential than others,” Bob said. “You might not be as fit as a world-class athlete, but you can be as healthy as they are. It’s all on your level. You don’t worry about other people. You’re trying to develop yourself.
“When I was younger I didn’t know how to go on a 5-mile run. But I learned how to like it. It changed me.”
For many years, Bob toured the country as a motivational speaker on getting and staying shape. Today, he spends much of his time working in his yard, riding his bicycle on the Santa Fe Trail, and swimming and running.
“There’s more to exercise than doing one thing,” Bob said. “The best thing is walking and one other activity. Exercise compliments who you are.”