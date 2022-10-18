PALMER LAKE • Should both of the upcoming ballot initiatives for the Town of Palmer Lake fail, the candidates seeking office there agree the problems facing the town will be immense.
Six candidates seeking either a seat on the town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees or the role of mayor fielded questions during a public moderated “Meet the Candidates” event Oct. 1 at Palmer Lake Town Hall. Incumbent Mayor Bill Bass and trustee Glant Havenar, who are seeking re-election or election as mayor, respectively and trustee candidates Dennis Stern, Shana Ball, Kevin Dreher and Matt Stephen.
Trustee candidate Lindsey Zapalac was not in attendance.
The questions submitted for the candidates regarded the town’s economic development group and its efforts, transparency as an elected official and their agendas as candidates, among others. As candidates fielded more pressing questions about the needs of the town, those in the running agreed on several matters.
One particular matter upon which candidates agreed was a commitment to the updating and codification of the town’s municipal code. Updating the code was deemed important as it serves as a guiding set of principles by which the board of trustees, the town planning commission and town staff operate. In addition, editing the codes after codification would become an easier process, Stephen said.
Havenar said the town code is so outdated, it literally refers to RVs as “house buses” or “house cars.” Also, the present code refers to “horse and buggy operations.”
“We have codes that are ancient, that need reclassification and need to be brought up to date. For land use, the planning commission has a horrible time,” she said. “If anyone in this room has ever tried to build anything and you’ve tried going to go through the land application process or zoning, our codes are so backwards, it’s literally almost impossible to get through it.”
Havenar said the municipal code needs a complete overhaul and needs to be a priority for the board of trustees to redefine zoning and enforce its codes.
“The nature of living on this planet is that things change,” Stern said. “We no longer have issues with horse and buggy traffic on Main Street, so codes by their very nature need to be updated.”
Economic development was also an agreed upon topic for the town and its community to continue to develop, especially if the one or both the town’s mill levy override (MLO) and adult use cannabis sales initiatives fail on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Question: If the MLO and recreational marijuana fail on the ballot, how do we raise revenue?
Dreher stated several times through the event that Palmer Lake’s tax revenue was its biggest problem, and said he is excited to see what develops from the town’s Elephant Rock property. Ideally, the town needs to bring in businesses to help support what the town is trying to do and get tourists to come and spend money, he said.
“I’d love to see some sort of retail presence. I don’t think we have a great retail presence in Palmer Lake. What that would look like I don’t know, but I think that would be our best shot,” Dreher said. “Elephant Rock would be the initial start. I can’t wait to see that get going.”
Should both ballot initiatives fail, the town needs to turn immediately to economic development, and along with it agreed more tangible goods-based businesses would lift the sales tax base, Havenar said. Although there are projects coming through the pipeline, the town needs to build appropriately, but getting behind the economic development group and updating land use to make businesses want to come to Palmer Lake and easier to set up shop would be highly important, she said.
Stephen, joking, said the town would have to check the sofa cushions for loose change. He said there would be no simple solution and should the initiatives fail there would need to be creative solutions. While there are residents who do not want the MLO or adult use cannabis sales, and other citizens favor them but want other things done to boost revenue, Stephen said there may be a way to “shuffle the deck” and possibly find incentives to attract small businesses.
“I think without one or both of those measures passing, we’re going to be hard-pressed to fund the things we have to fund,” Bass said. “We’re very fortunate that the economic development group has started and they’re gaining momentum, but I don’t know how fast that can happen, or will happen.”
The town’s additional revenue is largely in the form of grants, many of which require matching funds. For some of the projects the town needs completed, the cost of matching grant funds is too costly for it, Bass said. He agreed developing businesses within the town would be the only option if the measures fail.
Stern echoed finding creative solutions would be key should the initiatives fail and the town is put in a difficult position. He said there may be possibilities with economic development and the town’s existing tax base when the new county assessments are performed.
“I’m going to get on my knees and I’m going to pray that we don’t lose the services that we already have, because it is going to take some time for economic development to really try to bring enough non-service based, tax revenue-building businesses in here to make up for what we would lose,” Ball said, referring to if the initiatives fail. “Those are two very large numbers coming from both of those choices. They would be very, very difficult and take a long time to meet the needs of Palmer Lake.”
Ball said relying on economic development is going to take time and she hopes its public safety departments don’t start losing officers and firefighters.
“They can no longer support themselves making below what you could be making working at McDonald’s,” Ball said. “We need to look at those questions on the ballot initiative before we just throw it away and say, ‘Suck it up, Buttercup. Let’s make do with what we’ve got,’ because it’s going to be hard and there’s going to be some losses.”
Question: What is your agenda?
Bass said his focus has always been to help move the town forward since he ran for office, and increasing revenue for the town is his No. 1 goal. It enables the town to address a number of its issues, he said.
“My agenda would be to leave this town in better shape than I did when I started office,” Bass said.
Stern said his No. 1 agenda is to serve the town with wisdom and fiscal responsibility. Whether it’s helping revise new codes, the master plan and new revenue channels, common sense and wisdom with the approval of the citizens would be his top priority.
Ball said economic development, finances and protecting the future of Palmer Lake with its master plan as well as public safety are all a part of her agenda. She hopes to bring her multi-generational history background in the town to help development, change what needs to be changed, and help preserve its small-town appeal and lifestyle she and her family have known in Palmer Lake.
After 20 years living in Palmer Lake, Dreher said he wants to still be a resident for years to come, and to see his grandchildren come visit.
“I want the town to thrive and grow, but I don’t want it to become like Denver and Castle Rock or Colorado Springs,” he said. “I want our growth to be smart and not just helter-skelter. I love the small-town feel and I’m out to keep that.”
Havenar said she doesn’t like the word agenda, and that she did not see a single candidate in the room had what she would call an agenda.
“I see passion to serve our community,” she said. “I’d like to see the community come together. I’d like us to not be thought of as Hatfields and McCoys. We love our neighbors and we treat each other like a family who works together for a common vision and to make Palmer Lake the best that we absolutely can be.”
Stephen agreed the word agenda was not accurate. “I do want to contribute to the process. I want to help build a sustainable Palmer Lake for the future. I want to be a part of that. That’s why I’m here,” he said.
Question: What gifts do you have which would support your role as trustee or mayor?
Stern said his experience serving on the board years prior would be a valuable skill set and said he understands the responsibility. He said as a general contractor, he works with clients and budgets, and if a project isn’t complete, he doesn’t get paid and he doesn’t get referrals, so his vocation would also allow him to contribute.
Ball also cited her experience serving as a trustee in past years. It has allowed her to understand municipal law and legal abilities of trustee members as well as the responsibilities that come with the office, she said. Ball mentioned her time with the fire department and the process of becoming Medicaid certified for her home-based assisted living business has educated her on laws, codes and regulations in many facets.
Dreher said what he brings to the table is the willingness to work hard, the persistence to get things accomplished and work with a team to solve problems. He said he is constantly working with teams to problem-solve in his profession and working with clients to find solutions, have contingency plans and evolve and move forward as a team. Experience would be his gift, Dreher said.
Havenar said she brings the gift of learning. Having served on the board for the past two mayors, representing the town on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, working with county commissions and among other governance channels enables her to know and apply every aspect of the job, she said. Also, as a real estate broker, Havenar offers experience in land use, zoning and codes, she said.
“However, even with experience, I feel I truly bring the love of Palmer Lake and of everyone in this room,” she said.
“There isn’t anyone here I wouldn’t work hard for. I plan to live and die in Palmer Lake and my biggest experience is bringing people in our community together.”
Stephen said he brings a passion for thorough problem solving, researching and acquiring information and facts, and considers himself a creative thinker.
“I am willing to be wrong as long as I’m willing to be heard,” he said. “I also grew up in a large family, so I understand compromise, teamwork, working together and I also understand sacrifice. I think those are also not necessarily gifts, but good qualities to bring.”
Bass cited his 40 years of IT experience, the last 10 of which he has worked as a project manager. It has been his job to work successfully with others, and coupled with a true desire to help the town, that is why he got involved with public service in the first place, he said.
“When I first decided to run for mayor two years ago, it was simply to help the town,” Bass said.
“Over the last two years, I’d say I developed another gift, which is the understanding of how things get done here in this town, how the process works and how to hopefully move us forward for another two years.”
He said his gifts are mainly the ability to get things accomplished and working with others to do it.
To view the entire Palmer Lake “Meet the Candidates” event, go to youtube.com/watch?v=DXbxPtxgf1Y.