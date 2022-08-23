PALMER LAKE • Just over a year after the formation of the Palmer Lake Arts Council, major moves to highlight the local arts community are taking place.
At the request of Palmer Lake Town Manager Dawn Collins, local artwork is on display in the town administrative offices and town hall. The public art curated and displayed in town buildings is just the start of a handful of upcoming projects to spotlight the town’s arts community.
The Palmer Lake Arts Council was formed in July 2021. There are four members, who are all long-time residents of the area and are deeply committed to continuing Palmer Lake’s tradition of being an arts- and crafts-centric community. The council’s mission is simple: to grow and sustain the arts in the community.
The council began with one-year, three-year and five-year plans. Members have been able to line up its one-year plan in six months, member Jina Brenneman said. This includes hosting a meet-and-greet in April, and plans to host a pop-up Palmer Lake exhibit, live concert and live theatrical performance.
Volunteers were rounded up during the meet-and-greet, and the event allowed organizers to create a mailing list of people who may want to participate. The council’s efforts, along with the generosity of other arts groups, led to adding nearly 200 artists and arts advocates to the contact list, creating the council’s volunteer base.
“I couldn’t possibly be more excited,” said Brenneman, a founder of the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts. “I have spent my entire career as a visual arts museum curator and artist, and after living away, I get to be back in my hometown.”
The public art on display in the town buildings was the first visible result of a call to the council’s artist contacts. The rotating exhibit welcomed 22 submissions in this first round, and six were chosen for display. The plan is to have each display remain for six months before consideration for new submissions is made.
Dennis Book, who says he has enjoyed art as long as he can remember and an art collector himself, volunteered to be the rotating exhibit’s curator. He saw the opportunity as a way to contribute to the local arts community and create an interesting way to display works, he said.
“I believe these displays bring an artistic aesthetic to the two town buildings, where the public passes through for local events and business,” Book said. “Palmer Lake has a vibrant arts community of very talented artists, and the town should be proud to support and promote them.
“When a community is known for having quality art and artists, it is perceived as creative, forward thinking and active in its interaction with folks outside the community, which benefits everyone.”
Brenneman said the first PopUp Palmer Lake, a surprise art exhibit displayed in unexpected venues, is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Sept. 2 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 3. This pop-up exhibit will be an Anne Shimek retrospective. Shimek, who died in 2017, was an integral part of the Palmer Lake community and was a long-time potter.
The September pop up is being curated by Susan Kuehster and Lisa Phillips and is happening at the recently opened Journey’s End restaurant, 11 Primrose St., which is a sponsor of the exhibit.
The arts council’s inaugural concert is set for Oct. 15 at Palmer Lake Town Hall and features Masa Ito, an internationally acclaimed classical guitarist. Brenneman said seeing Ito perform is a rare treat. The event serves as a benefit concert for the council.
“We have this marvelous opportunity because Masa’s wife is Jennifer Cook, who grew up in Monument,” Brenneman said. “Her mother, Avis Cook is a retired teacher who taught at Grace Best Elementary.”
With every event, Brenneman said all proceeds go toward funding the council’s next upcoming event.
The first theatrical live performance is planned for Dec. 9-10, with two late afternoon performances and one matinee. It will be produced by the Funky Little Theater of Colorado Springs and is directed by Artistic Director Chris Medina. It is planned to contemporary theatrical performance that includes puppetry.
In 2023, the Palmer Lake Arts Council intends to roll out not only another line up of events but also a series of arts classes. Classes are scheduled to begin next summer.
“We are working with metalsmiths, digital media instructors, painters and ceramic artists,” Brenneman said. “We hope to have a class in the traditional arts as well as some newer opportunities like robotics and 3-D printing.”
The rotating exhibit of public art for the town is in part the result of an extremely active Art in Public Places committee from the council, she said. In addition to curating the exhibits, the council also supplied the lighting, installation and labeling of displays.
Book said one of the works selected for this round of public display was the first he reviewed, a piece titled “Sharing a Joke: A Guatemalan Mother and Her Daughters” by Rita Carswell.
“At first, I thought it was a photo image, and when I learned it was an oil painting, I was so impressed with its realism and detail of color,” Book said. “I also liked the international aspect of it as it represented for me the belief that we are part of a global community.”
In general, Book looked for the quality of the submitted works, including the one photo image chosen, “Everlasting Doors” by Linda Roberts. Book said it has a spiritual aspect which followed the idea that art can evoke an emotional response.
“I appreciate good art and the hard work that goes into creating a piece. … All the choices did that for me,” he said.
The Arts in Public Places committee has raised $5,000 for outdoor pedestals, or plinths, to be installed in the town center. They are intended to hold two sculptures. Fundraising efforts continue to cover the cost of additional pedestals.
In addition, the council is working on a featured artist program where one artist would be selected to be featured on signage and be given a small one-person show for approximately six months, Brenneman said.
“The town supports us philosophically, but not monetarily, and that is all we ask,” she said. “We are happy about that. We are a creative group and challenges are just opportunities. We have had many, of course, but they just open up new pathways and resources.”
Brenneman said volunteer opportunities are available for the council as committee members for performing arts, literary arts and for music. The council is also seeking sponsorship for events, and notes that for large donors, naming privileges are available. Those interested in volunteering or sponsorship may email the Palmer Lake Arts Council at info@plartscouncil.org.