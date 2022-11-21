PALMER LAKE • After about two years of community input, research and revision, the Town of Palmer Lake now has adopted an updated Community Master Plan.
The Board of Trustees approved a resolution to support the adoption of the plan at its regular meeting Nov. 9 at Palmer Lake Town Hall. In addition, the board adopted a 3-Mile Plan in accordance with state statute and had a first reading on its updated Town Code.
“We’ve been working on this master plan for a couple years now with so much community input,” Planning Commissioner Bill Fisher said, urging the board to adopt the plan. “Many of you know much more about it or every bit as much about it as I do. We also have a lot of information embodied in the people sitting in the audience.”
By state statute, the master plan had already been adopted by the Palmer Lake Planning Commission.
“The essence of the master plan, without getting too in depth into it, is to maintain the small-town look and feel of Palmer Lake and the magic. The general guidelines are forward in doing that,” Fisher said.
The board unanimously approved the resolution.
Efforts to update the town’s master plan began in 2020 with volunteers with the organization Community Matters going door-to-door to acquire public input, which was followed up with a community survey. The survey was completed and analyzed, aiding the creation of a community profile, a one-page overview which provides a summary of the town’s demographics which can be used for economic development efforts and grant applications.
The Community Master Plan can be viewed online at TownofPalmerLake.com by searching the Planning Commission page.
As part of the Community Master Plan, the town is required to have a 3-Mile Plan in accordance with state statute. Former town trustee and planning commissioner Susan Miner explained a 3-Mile Plan is a land assessment plan that extends three miles beyond the town perimeter and looks at possible annexation and development outside the town in those zones.
“It’s so that we are aware of what our neighbors are doing,” Miner said. “It is a tool by which we can all agree on if we want something there on our side of the 3-Mile Plan. We talk to them. They talk to us. We talk to each other to be sure we are not getting something creepy put right up against our borders.”
Miner described it as a cooperative zone that surrounds the town. Althought it is a state statutory requirement, Miner said the town has never had one.
“When we talk about annexation or de-annexation and different things with the county, none of things can happen without a 3-Mile Plan,” said Glant Havenar, trustee and mayor-elect. “Within the area, we don’t hold a lot of clout to say what the residents of Palmer Lake want if we don’t adopt this.”
The resolution to adopt the 3-Mile Plan was approved unanimously.
The implementation of the Community Master Plan is a new element Palmer Lake is looking to incorporate with the update. Miner said a prior master plan was drafted and left on a shelf until it was needed to answer questions. However, communities are now moving into an implementation methodology, she said.
“The top aspects of the plan are put out as goals for the community to meet and for the commission to meet,” Miner said. “It will help the planning commission in tackling the goals the citizens wanted.”