Blandine Mazeran, owner of The French Kitchen, defines the word entrepreneur.
She is a go-getter, ready to stretch limits and take risks, with a head for business and eager to make money.
The Lyon, France, native established her culinary center — which includes a café, bakery and cooking school — at the age of 39, and it’s thriving even in these rough times. We sat down with the single mom of three teenage girls to learn her recipe for success.
Even as a youngster, she was independent. Her brother and sister, twins, are four years older.
Young Blandine shopped with her mom, learning the ins and outs of food selection at markets. Her parents were both busy professionals, and when she was around 9 years old she took on more of the food shopping and meal making.
“We always had dinner together, no matter how late,” she said. “After I did my homework, I’d help with the preparation of our meal. My first experiments were things like making a face on a plate with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, canned corn and olives.”
Both her parents knew their way around the kitchen.
“My mother was a traditional cook. She made dishes like cheese souffle and chocolate mousse,” she said. “My dad did more international things like couscous and tajin, which was spicy.”
Her grandmother on her mom’s side was another influence. “She would take me every week for lunch with her,” Mazeran said. “She was always cooking everything from scratch and dancing. She loved to dance — and use a lot of butter. Butter, butter, butter. It was so good.”
She was also very close to her grandfather on her dad’s side.
“He lived in the south of France, and my brother, sister and I would spend a week with him and his wife during the summer,” she said. “They had a big garden and cooked everything from scratch, too.”
When Mazeran was 8, the family moved to a suburb of Paris. She continued to shop for the family, walking to markets, bakeries and cheese shops nearby. Her world view expanded as her family took vacations to neighboring countries and she had experiences as an exchange student. An exchange study when she was in high school in the United States changed her life.
“I fell in love with America,” she said. “It was just like what I had seen in movies. I was in Vermont in a big house in the middle of the woods. I was impressed with how large everything was. Big boxes of cereal. I had always wanted to see the U.S., and I loved it. I knew I would be back.”
Mazeran married in 2002, when she was 24, and soon had three children. When her husband finished studies at the university, the two decided to move their family to America.
“I loved the U.S. and figured if I could cook my own French food, I could live in the U.S.,” she said.
She began teaching herself to be a better cook, perfecting her beloved French foods. It wasn’t long before friends and neighbors started asking her for recipes or to prepare food for them, so she began a personal chef business.
One day a mother from her daughters’ school asked Mazeran to teach her how to make quiche because her twin sons loved the quiche Mazeran’s girls brought to school for lunch. That became the springboard for developing her at-home cooking classes, which would ultimately become The French Kitchen cooking school. That was in 2011.
“That first class I was so amazed and impressed with how well she was organized, she never missed a beat she always knew who needed what and was there to answer all of our questions,” said Karen Goetzmann, the mom who requested to learn how to make quiche. “Her eye for detail and the best quality ingredients impressed us all.”
Mazeran developed classes for making breads, quiches, sweet tarts, soups and her very popular and complicated royal cake, and from there the list grew. At the same time, she had acquired a professional crepe machine and added French crepes to her personal chef offerings.
The crepe business proved to be so popular that Mazeran partnered with a friend from Belgium to open Wholly Crepe in the Chapel Hills Mall food court in 2010.
“We closed it after four months,” Mazeran said. “But it was the best lesson I’ve ever had. I’m glad it happened. It prepared me for what I’m doing now.”
She learned to:
• Have a business plan and do a lot of thinking before launching a business.
• Carefully select partners and set up a signed agreement.
• Not be too French — be just a little French. For instance, at her current bakery, she sells cinnamon twists which are not French at all but are a popular pastry.
• Surround yourself with the right people and don’t be afraid to listen to their ideas.
Blandine returned her focus to her expanding at-home cooking classes — all the while, plotting her next big step: opening a retail store.
“In 2016, I had my business plan written down,” she said. “I met Grant Ary from Wells Fargo downtown, who trusted my project and believed in my business plan, when so many other banks did not. Without Grant, The French Kitchen would not exist.”
The business opened in 2017, and she now has 10 to 15 employees. Three years later, during a pandemic, she is continuing to hire. How has she dodged disaster? Because it was in her business plan.
“I wrote word for word in my business plan, there is great power and strength being in the food industry,” she wrote in a recent blog on her website. “In case of economic changes, people will still need to eat. It’s a fact! If I need to adjust to an economic crisis period, I will adapt my products and provide a certain comfort people are looking for in the time of crisis by creating social events around food.”
She reflects on that post and admits, “Well, I was almost right. I cannot create social events, but I can definitely provide comfort around food.”
During the shutdown, she has shifted from being a cooking class-based business to a high-quality takeout meal service, offering groceries, baked goods and kitchen supplies.
How did she succeed?
“Simple,” said Shane Lyons, owner of Lyonnais, a restaurant consulting company. “Blandine saw the writing on the wall and adapted. She hired me to help anchor her new approach and then she worked 20 hours a day to turn her gourmet cooking school for well-heeled epicureans into an e-commerce mercantile that delivers to hundreds of eager customers across the county.”
He continued, "In terms of Colorado Springs operators, Blandine is in a league of her own.”
Her business is buzzing. Yes, she’s working exhausting hours. Yet she can barely sleep because she has so many more ideas popping into her head. This is how talented entrepreneurs make success happen.
The French Kitchen, tfkcc.com, is located at 4471 N. Academy Blvd. (80918); 719-528-6295.
