Southbound Interstate 25 approaching Monument will close Wednesday and Thursday nights for pavement repairs, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced in a news release.
Drivers traveling in the area can expect up to 20-minute delays during the closure, according to the release.
From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, drivers must use southbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road to detour around the paving work. Traffic will funnel into one lane before the detour, the release stated. There are no alternate routes in place.
Access to I-25 from County Line Road will be open, but drivers should expect delays.
The repairs are part of the $350 million Gap project, which will widen approximately 18 miles of I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument.
