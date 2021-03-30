When the Denver and Rio Grande actually started building south from Denver, there were few towns along the way.
The railroad needed to have stations roughly every five miles for a variety of reasons. One simple reason was to get water. The little steam locomotives could only carry enough for traveling about that far. From Denver it was a stiff climb for the little engines.
A stop for fuel was also important — yes they burned coal, not wood. Coal, which they carried, would get them about 30 miles.
Another reason the frequent stations were needed, much more in the logistics of the operation of the railroad, was the need to have a place trains could pass one another. Passenger business would require those trains to stop at every station, while freight trains would not.
As they built south in 1870, little stations were planned, with interesting names. A team even scouted locations while they set upon names. Gen. William Jackson Palmer had a list he had drawn up, years before, but few of them were actually used. A few were named after investors in the railroad, but many were local landmarks. Most of these are familiar today.
On the new line south, a little station at the summit of the ridge between Denver and Colorado City was named Divide. Dr. William A. Bell, one of Gen. Palmer's associates, had bought a large portion of land for a town and railroad development at this spot even before the first tracks were laid in Denver. When the construction crews arrived a boxcar was used as a station, but a rough log cabin would later serve as the station. The railroad had been part of an advertising show in Denver and had built a small "model" station to show the public. When the show was over, the building was dismantled and moved to the grounds by the little lake on the top of the ridge. The railroad followed a stream all the way from Denver. At the top of the divide was a small lake, and strangely it generated a stream running to the south, too.
The area carried the name Divide for quite some time. Another name was used for a while — Sumit. Yes, it was not spelled right, but that was soon corrected. Divide was used more widely, until the railroad, and Dr. Bell started a town near the lake called Palmer Lake. The lake was used for water for the steam locomotives, both traveling north and south. Helper locomotives were later used to push trains from both directions. These engines would then help provide additional braking to slow down trains as they traveled down.
Some big things happened to the railroad and the lake over the years. Being dry is nothing new for it, but hopefully it will have water in it again. The trains do not need it anymore!
