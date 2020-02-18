Fines are one of those things that we’re all familiar with but probably are not overly excited about. They seem, unfortunately, a part of life as certain as death and taxes.
Whether you’re paying something unexpected, like a parking ticket, or something expected, like a vehicle-registration fee, it’s never much fun.
The library world is no exception. Fines for overdue books have long seemed as inherent to the institution as the books themselves. However, many libraries across the country have recently asked why those fines are imposed. Are they necessary? Do they work? How do they impact people’s ability to use our spaces, resource, and services?
At Pikes Peak Library District we dug into our data and found that thousands of folks avoided using our Library District because of overdue late charges. But no more.
One year ago, we followed the nationwide library trend and wiped the slate clean. Not only did we eliminate accumulated overdue fees, but we no longer fine patrons for late returns.
Since those accounts were cleared, more than 20,000 patrons with forgiven fines have come back to use the library once more.
Our data-digging revealed the fines did little to encourage on-time returns, but instead tended to discourage people, especially families in low-income households, from using the library system.
Our mission as an organization is to eliminate barriers to information and resources, not create them. Plus, we know that fines are particularly prohibitive for families and individuals in difficult situations. And overdue fines accounted for less than 1% of the library’s overall revenue in 2017. It made perfect sense for us to permanently eliminate these fines.
Other library systems have taken the same path and found the same results. We know eliminating fees welcomes many more community members into our doors. A preliminary trial run a few years ago proved us right. Eliminating fines didn’t encourage people to hold their borrowed materials longer, but we did see an increase on borrowing, which is precisely what we’re here for — to welcome everyone and provide access to information — in El Paso County.
Now, the day before a borrowed item is due, we automatically renew them up to two times as long as another patron hasn’t requested a hold. There are some exceptions, however, like with rapid reads, electronic materials and equipment checkouts.
Damaged materials do still garner a fine, however, so we can ensure our collection remains in good shape for everyone who wants to use our resources and materials.
While we can’t control the fines and fees imposed elsewhere, like the parking ticket you may get if you don’t plug your meter while visiting Penrose Library, we want to control what we can to make our community assets as accessible as possible. I’m overjoyed that more than 20,000 patrons with a clean balance sheet and no threat of overdue fines felt welcome to return to our library spaces this past year.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.