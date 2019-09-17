The month of September evokes bittersweet feelings within me. It’s one of my favorite months of the year because of its cooler, drier weather, when trails and parks become considerably less crowded and there’s finally space in Colorado campgrounds.
On the other hand, kids are back in school and the fading summer reminds us that only autumn stands between us and several months where we’ll have to don layers of clothes to enjoy the outdoors.
September is also a good time to reflect on and celebrate “the good” of the recent summer. At this month’s Trails Open Space and Parks Working Committee meeting, we were treated to a presentation by the TOPS Stewardship Team. These are highly educated young adults committed to making our TOPS properties better and educating visitors. They have created an award-winning program that teaches the importance of trees in our community. They monitor trails within Blodgett and Stratton open spaces and make improvements in those areas. They target invasive weeds and partner with Colorado Springs police to ticket park violators. This team is making our TOPS properties healthier and safer for all of us.
But what about the rest of our park properties? Properties like Palmer Park, Monument Valley Park, the western half of Ute Valley Park or North Cheyenne Cañon.
These are not TOPS properties and as such they are not eligible for TOPS Stewardship dollars.
Imagine having three children. You love all of them, but the rules allow you to only feed and clothe two of them properly. The third child receives only enough to get by.
TOPS rules were written this way because its creators knew they would have limited dollars (our TOPS tax is the smallest of any Front Range community or county) to make sure our TOPS acquisitions were properly cared for and brought value to residents.
However, this has created a system of “haves and have nots”: TOPS trails that are in good shape and non-TOPS trails that are falling apart.
That’s why this is a bittersweet season for me. When the 2020 Colorado Springs General Fund Budget is released soon it will once again contain inadequate dollars for parks and trails. Balance this grim forecast by spending some time with members of the TOPS stewardship team in one of our TOPS properties and it will definitely improve your outlook.
Finally, there’s nothing like a community party to make one smile! Plan to bike or walk to Bancroft Park Sunday, Sept. 29 for an afternoon of live theater and music. It’s “Pedal to Your Park” from 1-5 p.m. at the Old Colorado City park. The park is undergoing renovations that won’t be completed, but we think you’ll like what you see. Free and family-friendly. A great way to bid summer a fond farewell.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.