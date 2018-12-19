Outsider's View: Memories of furry friends brighten Fox Run tree
The superlatives this time of year can become overwhelming. (Did Yogi Berra say that first?)
From “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” to “Joy to the World,” things can get a bit dramatic. Don’t get me wrong, I love the holidays and I, too, seek to feel wonder and joy. And I’ve learned acquiring “new stuff” no longer does that for me. Time with friends or time out on our trails on a crisp December day are the things that stir my emotions.
When I really need a smile followed by a good cry I head for “the tree.”
Years ago, there was a couple who loved Fox Run Park and adored their family pet. When their faithful companion, Daisy Mae, passed away they created an ornament with his picture and name and placed it upon an evergreen tree along one of the park’s trails. Soon other pet owners created similar ornaments of departed pets and within a few years the boughs of the tree were filled with loving tributes to cats, dogs and even birds. The ornaments would appear after Thanksgiving and mysteriously disappear soon after Christmas only to reappear the following year. Last year, park staff discovered the tree and removed all the ornaments. Valid concerns about large, breakable ornaments and mementos of food threatened to end the holiday tradition.
But like all good holiday stories, this one has a happy ending. A couple of park users came forward and admitted to being the good-hearted volunteers who in late December would carefully remove and wrap the pet ornaments, repair those that needed new ribbon or string, store them away and then hang them the day after Thanksgiving to the delight of all. They had been asked to continue this tradition by the original couple who had since moved away.
After hearing the story, county park staff agreed to allow the memorial pet holiday tree to be restored. New rules (smaller ornaments, no glass or food) and even a new tree have turned a small corner of the park into a place of wonder and joy. Handmade ornaments, poems to beloved pets make this a precious tree. And the kind couple who have kept the tradition alive check the tree every other day to make sure the rules are being followed.
If you’ve ever loved a dog, cat or even bird, find the time over the next couple of weeks to visit Fox Run Regional Park. Park at the Roller Coaster Road Trailhead, walk due west on the trail for almost a quarter mile and look to your left. Faded photos, love letters — it’s a tree that embodies the season in full: the loss, the memories and the joy.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.