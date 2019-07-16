The Incline and Barr Trail continue to be wildly popular with residents and visitors. On a recent Saturday the free lot in Manitou Springs was full and the free was shuttle consistently at capacity. That same Saturday, six Incline Friends volunteers hiked to the top of the Manitou Incline using Barr Trail. Our goal: close as many “cuts” as we could.
It’s ironic, people use the Incline because they crave the ultimate workout. But once they get to the top, some of them choose to save 10 feet here or 20 feet there by “cutting” off trail just before some switchbacks. Those cuts create an unsustainable rogue trail, damaging vegetation and causing erosion of fragile soils, which ultimately leads to the degeneration of a well-thought-out and carefully designed trail.
Our team created natural barriers to discourage using cuts. We used branches, rocks and “duff” to obliterate the rogue trails and make it more difficult to access them. (Duff can be pieces of gravel, leaves, small branches — anything to make the finished product look more natural.)
Response from Incline users was great. Almost all thanked us for our attempts to shore up the mountain. And by explaining what we were doing and why, we hoped to have more “anti-cut converts.”
The discouraging part was knowing we’ll likely need to redo our work in a matter of months. Plus, there will be more abandoned plastic water bottles to pick up. Sometimes users throw them far off the trail and may think they’re doing all of us a favor. But retrieving those bottles is difficult and causes more erosion.
On that particular day the litter and rogue trails weren’t my worst experience. Shortly after beginning my descent I lost my footing and went down hard, narrowly missing a large rock by a few inches. That was lucky. Badly pulling a groin muscle was not lucky.
I was three miles from the Barr parking lot, in terrible pain and could barely walk.
On some level we all know that hiking carries risks. We’ve all heard stories of hikers with injured legs having to be carried off the mountain by volunteers. When it happens to you, your respect for the mountain and gratitude for those who get you down increase exponentially.
There’s a narrative at the base of Barr Trail that reminds you to be well-prepared for all kinds of weather and emergencies because “the mountain doesn’t care.” Fortunately many of your fellow trail users do care.
Many of the dozens that passed by on their way down offered concern and sympathy. Several offered us some of their water (which we accepted.)
Thanks to the strength and patience of my fellow volunteers, three hours later I was down the mountain. Saying I felt grateful doesn’t begin to describe my emotions. Those were three of the hardest hours I can recall.
Lessons learned: hiking poles from now on. They may not have prevented my fall but might have lessened the impact. Also, I neglected to reserve adequate energy for the trip down and got a bit sloppy. Remember the words of the great mountain-climbers: summiting is optional, getting down is mandatory.
Once I’m healed I’m eager to get back on the trail. But I will do so with more humility and appreciation for those around me. Especially those who carry their empty plastic water bottles to the base of the trail and a proper receptacle.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.