OUTLETS AT CASTLE ROCK ANNOUNCES MODEL SEARCH
On July 27, Outlets at Castle Rock will again launch its “ROCK the Runway” model search, selecting 20 contestants to be the new faces of Outlets of Castle Rock and Silverthorne.
Hundreds of hopefuls are expected to show their runway skills for a chance to be featured in future advertisements, television appearances and fashion shows on behalf of these outlets.
Each winner will polish their modeling skills and accumulate industry experience under the guidance of Peggy Ziglin, former modeling agency owner and fashion expert of Outlets at Castle Rock.
The competition is divided into three age categories: elementary (5-10 years old), middle school (11-13 years old) and high school/college (14-23 years old). Activities will be overseen by a panel of judges made up of fashion industry experts, with winners being announced on site following the final contestant runway show.
Participation in the model search is free. Although interested contestants are encouraged to pre-register online, on-site registration is available July 27 beginning at 10 a.m. All registered participants are required to check in for the event at 10 a.m.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/y4tunyoa.