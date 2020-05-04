In this time of unusual activities, how about remembering the “old days?” I have done stories about driving the area roads in the past.
Before road rules, driving was definitely a challenge! If you think you see some pretty strange things driving today, think about when there were only a few rules. One of the classics is the "road hog."
Before there were rules about which side of the road to drive on, this Hog could be seen anywhere. This driver regularly drove on the left side of the road, only to get to the right just before an approaching car arrived. Sometimes they even forced the other car to go to the right. The Hog was generally going as fast as he could, not following any speed limit signs.
Even into the 1930s, the speed limits were generally only in towns. There were highway patrols, mainly around big cities. They tried to assist at accidents, but the idea of enforcing road rules and speed limits would not come along until World War II. Out here in the "Wild West" roads could be just that.
The Hog often drove a big car, and in those days there were some HUGE cars. When it came to challenging a big car, guess who won? Curves and hills could be the scene of some pretty wild crashes. A single-car crash was often the result of trying to go around a corner too fast. Cars sat much higher and often rolled onto their side. Out on a dirt road — and most roads were dirt — rolling over was done even if you might not be going too fast.
Cars in wind-prone areas, such as here in the Pikes Peak region, might not have a top or windshield, much less a hand-operated windshield wiper. Given the condition of the car, the driver might not have much experience either. City drivers feared country drivers because of the lack of rules, and experience. In the mountains, on a hill or a blind curve, you might hear a horn toot of warning of someone coming. The opposite of that was the hornblower who drove with his hand on his horn, mainly to get you out of his way! Some early cars did not have horns.
In this area, we know the danger of railroad grade crossings. A car, or even a truck, is no match for a train. I have done a number of talks for Operation Lifesaver, an organization to educate drivers of the danger, but still, hundreds of drivers are willing to risk their lives cutting across a track, thinking they can get across in time. In reality, many do not make it. The railroads spend millions making it harder to get on the tracks when a train is coming, but people even still rush around gates. I've seen it many times at Palmer Lake.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.