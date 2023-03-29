My friends and I spent the summer of 1977 at the ballpark. Not just a little bit of the summer. Most of it.

It was magical. And it started because of two teenagers with a scheme and the foresight of Colorado’s Mr. Baseball. The teenagers were my friend Dan Dolan, who remains my best friend to this day, and myself. Mr. Baseball was Jim Burris, the general manager of the minor league Denver Bears.

Dan and I would spend our free periods at Broomfield High School in the library, usually reading the Rocky Mountain News and the Denver Post. Dan saw an item in the News where the Bears were selling season passes to high school students for $5. That’s right, $5 – for the whole season.

We hatched a plan. We would buy the passes from the Bears and sell them at our school for $10, using the profit as a fundraiser for the school newspaper and the journalism class.

But Burris had a better idea. We would sell the passes for $5 and keep all of the money for the newspaper.

The Bears played their home games at 70.000-seat Mile High Stadium, but averaged about 6,000 fans per game, so space was not a problem. The purpose of the ridiculously cheap passes was to bring the next generation of fans to the ballpark.

It worked on us. We spent most of that summer at the ballpark. We knew the lineups so well that we would run to the left field side of the ballpark if there were two or more left-handed hitters scheduled to hit that inning in hopes od snagging a foul ball. The ritual was reversed if the batting order was heavy on righties.

The Denver Bears of 1977 were unremarkable. They posted a 71-65 record. Frank Ortenzio belted 40 home runs and had 126 RBI. Gary Roenicke, who went on to a nice career in the majors, hit .326.

Nonetheless, they are etched in our memories as if they were Stan Musial and Barry Bonds.

Burris’ solution to our scheme also worked for the team. We sold more than 50 passes. We usually had five or more kids in tow whenever we went to the games. We bought concessions. We became lifelong fans.

Burris was named American Association Executive of the Year after that 1977 season, an award he also received in 1971, 1976 and 1980. He was named the Minor League Executive of the Year by The Sporting News in 1980.

Burris was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. The next year, his dream of bringing a major league team to Denver was realized when the National League awarded a franchise to the Colorado Rockies’ ownership group.

Burris, who was the general manager of the Bears from 1965-84, was a visionary. That day we showed up at the ticket office with a fundraising plan, he came out and talked baseball with a couple of 16-year olds for probably an hour. He saw that we would be the future.

I can’t help but wonder how many of the young fans that Burris attracted and nurtured in 1977 are helping the Colorado Rockies rank among Major League Baseball’s attendance leaders year after year.

And if they felt the magic like we did.