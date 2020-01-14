Our secret is out. The jig is up. They know about us.
The newspaper that is considered to be the best in the country (not just by me) — The New York Times — ranked Colorado Springs 13th on its list of “52 Places to Visit in 2020.”
I know there are a bunch of you shaking your heads right now and thinking, “Well, I’m not in Colorado Springs!” Hear me out.
I say it’s our entire Pikes Peak region (yes, that includes you, Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodmoor, Gleneagle ...) that’s the draw. It’s No. 1 on my list. I’ve literally bet my life on it.
Among the U.S. cities in this global list, Colorado Springs follows list-topping Washington, D.C., and sixth-ranked Paso Robles, Calif. as the third-highest-ranked U.S. “place” among seven included in this selection. The Springs is wedged between No. 12 Lesotho — a kingdom in Southern Africa — and No. 14, Krakow Poland. Pretty exotic bedfellows!
I don’t disagree with the No. 1 overall and American destination, D.C. I love visiting our nation’s capital, but have you seen the traffic there lately? No thanks!
Scroll down to No. 13, and there, under a video of a guy zip-lining, is Olympic City USA. “The new Olympics museum is only one draw,” says the tagline. Also getting a shoutout: the new Pikes Peak Summit House and businesses Nightingale Bread, Four by Brother Luck and The Broadmoor*.
Just as a side note: Colorado Springs beat Paris in the NYT list. It’s No. 31.
But let’s delve into what’s not in the fine print under No. 13 Colorado Springs. There’s plenty to boast about in the Tri-Lakes area. What would you say are the biggest attractions here?
What comes to my mind first is the amazing vantage of Pikes Peak and the Front Range I had from a high point/picture window in a friend’s Monument home recently. Our neighboring 14er is gorgeous. I envy the Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge students who get this view every schoolday, when all I got to see from my central Pennsylvania high school was the 2,000-foot Mt. Nittany.
With the growth of both Colorado Springs and Monument in the last few decades, some say we’ll be one big happy city at some not-too-distant point. But the Tri-Lakes area has its own distinct character. The lakes make it stand out in our arid, high-desert climate, for starters.
Downtown Monument is a place where, to paraphrase Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, EDC and Visitor Center president and CEO Terri Hayes, there’s a lot of small-town charm to be enjoyed no matter how much the population grows. She was speaking at a recent Chamber luncheon about holiday events in town.
As for businesses, I still have many to explore before I make any judgments. But I will share that I’ve enjoyed many a good meal at La Casa Fiesta and Arlene’s Beans in Monument, had delicious brews at Pikes Peak Brewing Co., seen wonderful concerts and art shows at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake, and found great service and hard-to-track-down books at Covered Treasures Bookstore in Monument.
Being relatively new to this area, I’m still a tourist. I’ve probably skipped over some of your go-to getaways. Let’s hear your favorite “secret” spots.
*Note: The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns Pikes Peak Newspapers.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.