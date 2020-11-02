By the time you read this column, the presidential election will be over — well, at least in theory: it is entirely possible there will still be votes to count, and potential challenges and appeals once the counting is done.
Even when we have a “winner,” I wonder what — if anything — will change. Our nation is so vehemently divided, it seems inevitable that a large portion of Americans will feel like the wrong person has won. Will there be any peace? Is peace even possible?
While I hardly have all, or any, of the answers, I sense our nation needs to discover ways to come together, to end the dividedness that become a normal part of life. The rhetoric we use to describe the “other” — anyone who doesn’t think like us — has become full of hatred. We believe we are well-informed and well-intentioned and righteous, while others are misguided and malicious and wrong. We cease to be open and approachable and civil, and instead put up defenses and prepare for battle. Friends, we have learned to be suspicious of and to alienate our neighbors — our fellow citizens — instead of coming together and remembering we are one.
If the challenges of 2020 have taught us anything, I hope it is that we are all connected — far more than we could have possibly imagined. Our lives are dependent on not only those close to us, our family members and friends, but also to those several circles out in the community: people we may never even meet. For good or for bad, our existences are bound together.
This kind of thinking is new territory for many of us. We Americans love to lean hard into the narrative of determined individualism: every person, every family for themselves. We believe we each make our own way in the world, and are solely responsible for our own successes and failures. The flip side of that is we owe nothing to others: it is up to them to pick themselves up after hard times and get back on their feet again.
I think the global pandemic shake us up just a bit, and challenged whether or not this individualistic storyline was true. Less true than we thought, it turns out. Because our families, our communities, our countries, our world, discovered we were connected in a multitude of spiderweb-like ways as we struggled to respond to a virus that threatened our way of life (and our very lives) significantly.
We found out that small, seemingly insignificant, individual behaviors have ripple-effects in the larger community. Instead of focusing exclusively on our personal health and well-being, we had to shift our gaze to things like community outbreaks and the rolling seven-day averages and public health. We all holed up at home — at a huge cost to many of us — in order to protect as many as we could, especially the most vulnerable in the community.
We are still in the fight against COVID-19, friends: this virus is revving up again, and we are being warned of a frighteningly dark winter ahead. Leaders in our community are pleading with us, begging us to adjust our behaviors and take small actions now, so we aren’t forced to take larger ones later.
Small, individual behaviors will determine the trajectory of the virus in the coming weeks and months. People choosing to wear masks as they head into a store could prevent the store from having to shut down next month. A family making the difficult decision not to gather with others for Thanksgiving could be the action that keeps local schools open in December. Workers enduring yet another, exhausting meeting via Zoom instead of in person may prevent the business from having to close its doors next year.
Dear community, after the brutal, divisive run up to this election, I know we are exhausted. I know we are angry. I know we are tempted to retreat into our camps and look out only for ourselves. But now is the time for us to pull together and remember we are all intricately connected to one another. The coronavirus is still amongst us, threatening our health, our businesses, our way of life. Our small, individual choices, our saying yes to little inconveniences like wearing masks and meeting remotely, may impact huge numbers of people in our community and beyond. We are not islands, disconnected from each other: we are woven together, our health and lives intertwined in ways we cannot comprehend. Let us pull together, let us love one another, even when it is hard.
