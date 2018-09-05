There are many places the public can see fine art and craft. Galleries, cooperatives, museum and airport shops all show the finest work local artists and craftsmen have to offer. In summer there are an abundance of arts festivals, fairs and farmers markets. But on Saturday and Sunday the public have the opportunity to see how and where fine art and craft is created — and perhaps even get creative in various mediums.
Front Range Open Studios are full-time professional artists and craftsmen in the Tri-Lakes region who, for one weekend each fall, open their workshops and studios, inviting guests to see how they create their art.
Richard Pankratz will show the step-by step process bronze figure creation and how he mixes ceramics, glass and bronze to make heirloom-quality furniture and vessels. Kathleen Krucoff will demonstrate how she transforms metals with the ancient techniques of chasing and repousse into a breathtaking bracelet. At my studio, watch the various steps in creating kilnworked glass and even create your own.
This year, meet the alpacas that provide the fiber for Barbara Ziek’s home décor and art clothing. Try making paper while enjoying the fanciful mobiles at Mattie O’s studio. Or, carve a sand mold that Jodie Bliss will use at her upcoming Iron Pour.
Mediums include oil and acrylic painting; wood turning; handmade paper; metalsmithing; sculptures in bronze, iron and steel; ceramics; watercolors; batik; kilnworked glass; jewelry design and fabrication; alcohol inks; and fiber arts.
See how each artist and craftsman has transformed his or her working space into their own unique sanctuary where they find creativity and inspiration. There will be demonstrations of technique or tools, and guests can enter drawings for gift certificates to local restaurants and for original works of art by some of the artists.
Guests have the opportunity to purchase arts and crafts at special prices, with the unique experience of watching how and where it was made.
For a list of all 23 participating artists and craftsmen and a map to all 18 locations, visit frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios and the Tri-Lakes Artist website, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.