When most people hear the term “Arts Community” they think of craftsmen, artists and creative individuals. But it takes far more than that to make a successful community. It involves the support of the municipality, the businesses, stores, restaurants, banks and nonprofits that support the arts with their time and money. And, of course, the residents who encourage their friends and family to join them during local art events.
That sense of community was clearly illustrated the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8, when the artists and craftsmen in the Tri-Lakes area opened their studios for the ninth year of the Front Range Open Studios tour weekend.
On a beautiful Saturday and Sunday, locals and guests who came from as far away as Denver and Divide were treated to a total art experience where they had the opportunity to see how and where fine art and craft was created.
Twenty-two artists and craftsmen in 16 locations opened their doors and invited the public in to see how they welded steel, made bronze sculptures and captured the beauty of nature with a camera or a brush.
Families brought their children to meet alpacas. Couples glazed pottery. Girlfriends dabbled in alcohol inks. Seniors learned how to paint with watercolors and oils. And people of all ages were able to make their own piece of glass.
Many of the guests remarked how little they knew of our area and immediately ate lunch or dinner at our great restaurants. Some were introduced to our charming historical Monument. All remarked about how many talented people lived in this area. Many wanted to know how soon we would do it again!
By all accounts, from both the participants and the guests, it was a successful weekend. That success was due to the entire arts community of the Tri-Lakes area. Thanks from all of us who participated to the rest of you who made it happen!
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.