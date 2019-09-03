The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club Empty Bowl Dinner & Silent Auction is the annual fundraising event for Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based, volunteer-supported resource center. I don’t think anyone really comes for the food; they come to get a handmade bowl and the experience and pleasure of donating to a worthy cause.
The event’s success relies heavily on the donations of bowls from potters, both beginners and professionals. The local pottery studio, Clay N Colors, under the leadership of Dusty Severn, is in charge of making sure there are enough bowls. Every Wednesday through Sept. 25, potters in every skill level are invited to go to the studio, located at 251 Front St., Suite 1 in downtown Monument (80132), and create as many bowls as they can.
The clay is donated by John Dominowski and the firing costs to the potter are free. You can even take the clay with you, create your bowls at home, and return them to Clay N colors for firing.
You can still help out with the creation of the bowls even if you have no pottery skills. The fired bowls have to be glazed, and that can be done — under the supervision of the talented potters at Clay N Colors — by anyone who can hold a brush. Or you can help them out by cleaning, counting and packing the bowls for delivery to Lewis-Palmer High School for the event on Oct. 2.
Who knows? The bowl you create could go first on the night of the Empty Bowl dinner. And even if it doesn’t, you will have the pleasure of contributing to the success of the event both with a purchase of a ticket and the creation of a bowl.
So clear your calendar for Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon through Sept. 25, head to Clay N Colors and be part of the local arts community.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.