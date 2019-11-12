Though 4A did not pass, I am hopeful. I am humbled by the support of volunteers who championed the needs of D38 students. More people showed up and invested hundreds of hours providing information to our community about current education realities. A larger percentage of area voters supported the bond measure. We received 45% of the vote compared to 33% last year. I am grateful to the volunteer team of teachers, students, parents, business owners, staff, board members, and community individuals. They advocated for the children of this area with inspirational commitment.
I am mindful that 55% of our community voted no on 4A. Election results are communicated in percentages and numbers, but those numbers represent individuals. D38 serves each of you. If you supported 4A — thank you. If you didn’t support 4A — thank you for voting your conscience.
I also appreciate all of you who showed up at the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum, the middle school tours, the town halls and the meet and greets educating yourself about the ballot issues and the board candidates. Your input shapes D38’s Board of Education. Please join me in welcoming D38’s new board member, Ron Schwarz. He joins re-elected board members Matthew Clawson and Theresa Phillips and current board members Chris Taylor and Tiffiney Upchurch.
Now, our work continues. Just because 4A did not pass does not mean the need diminished. We still have a capacity issue. The recent historical pattern of anti-education tax sentiment in our community is also a real issue that we have to better understand and address. We need to better understand the core rationale for why so many in our community continue to vote no. We need to better understand what divides us, as well as what can bind us. We need to work together to meet the needs of D38 students and prioritize real support for our talented and dedicated staff.
We need your help.
Through collaborative community efforts, we will develop a strategic long-term plan that meets the needs of both current and future generations of learners. We will host community events inviting everyone in this area to participate in finding solutions. We will place information on our website, our social media platforms, and in local newspapers regarding opportunities. You may also inquire or volunteer at info@lewispalmer.org. It will take our collective community commitment to our students to provide the very best educational experiences we can.
At this time, our community decided not to build a new elementary school, which would have provided a second middle school. Public education is a team venture. I am hopeful that our community will do what great teams do. We will stand up; we will put one foot in front of the other. We will encourage each other. We will educate our children. We will move forward. We will work hard and find solutions. We will improve our skills. Our future, our students, depend on each of us.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.