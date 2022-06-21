The Orphan Train movement was the largest mass migration of children in United States history. Between 1854 and 1929, an estimated 150,000-250,000 children were relocated from the overcrowded streets of eastern cities like New York and Boston to smaller cities, towns and rural communities throughout the Midwest, southern U.S., and even Colorado.
By the middle of the 19th century, many cities had large populations living in poverty.
It is estimated that at any given time, there were over 10,000 homeless children living on the streets of New York City alone. In an effort to mitigate this suffering, social reformers introduced the practice of relocating orphaned and abandoned children to quieter towns, which they felt exemplified hard work and honest living.
Many organizations in New England placed-out children via orphan trains. At its peak, the New York Children’s Aid Society was placing thousands of children every year.
While attempts were made to ensure that children were well treated and reasonably happy in their new homes, due to the scope of its operation and the distance between New York and the Midwest, there was, in reality, very little accountability. Certainly many children found themselves in loving, or at least adequate, circumstances. Unfortunately some others, especially teenage boys, were overworked and mistreated as cheap labor.
This form of placement was officially discontinued in 1929. By then many states had passed legislation regulating the care of dependent children, in effect establishing the basis for the modern-day foster care system. There was increased oversight of orphanages and adoption, as well as the prohibition of transferring dependent children across state lines.
The term “orphan train” is somewhat misleading, most of the children who rode trains to new homes were not actually orphans. Many children had at least one parent still living, some had run away from abusive homes and ended up in charitable asylums, and others had been abandoned by their families for any number of reasons.
