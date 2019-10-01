It is an interesting time of year to be a rabbi — the Jewish High Holy Days have arrived.
In the same way that an accountant’s work schedule revolves around April 15 and an Olympic athlete’s training schedule leads up to a championship event, a rabbi’s preparations revolve around two major holidays that fall 10 days apart: Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).
It is the time of year that I see the most chairs filled in the synagogue. A good number of the people in those chairs are making their annual pilgrimage into the building, as their participation in our prayer services happens only during these two holidays at this time of year. My Christian pastor colleagues speak of similar people in their churches, who show up only twice each year. My pastor friends sometimes refer to this crowd as “C&E Christians,” in that they only show up for the “C” (Christmas) and “E” (Easter) holidays. I guess that makes my annual attendees “R&Y Jews.”
Who are these “C&E” or “R&Y” people? They are all of us! Where are we the rest of the year? Living our lives!
Those of us who have religion in our lives show up for the major holidays for the same reason that the Super Bowl gets ratings that far exceed any other football game — we humans thrive on the intensity of big moments. Sometimes it turns out, however, that some of those football games earlier in the season where much better games than the one on Super Sunday. Similarly, sometimes we find spiritual moments that stir our souls that are not on our respective holiday calendars. As each of us is on our own spiritual journey, each of us arrives at important moments of that journey at different times in our lives. Not surprisingly, sometimes we find the intensity of the big moments in the smaller, quieter moments. After that intensity, we often experience a period of exhaustion — maybe another reason we might take a spiritual vacation!
There is something very satisfying in this delightful exhaustion. While we would love to enjoy those intense moments again, and we will, we also require a little downtime. On the Jewish calendar, the intensity of the High Holy Days is followed by a month that has no holidays. It presents the opportunity for a much-needed break after the intensity of the previous month. How wonderful it is to have time for reflection. I feel blessed with a tradition that gives us a month of quiet reflection to follow a month of intense celebration. So much of the meaning in our lives is appreciated through contemplative introspection. I wish that everyone could have a time of quiet reflection after intense moments in their lives, to contemplate those things in our life that do not often bring about intense celebration but need our attention nonetheless.
After seasons of planting seeds for the future, we must remember to take the time to enjoy the fruits of our labors.
Rabbi Jay Sherwood is the spiritual leader at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. For more than 30 years he has been engaged in the world of Jewish education, Jewish music and Jewish camping. He can be reached at rabbijay@templeshalom.com.