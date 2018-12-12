One Rabbi's Perspective: Finding holiday light in the wintertime darkness
I’ve never been a fan of Daylight Saving Time. It is not the political or the economic aspects of the whole concept, rather, it’s the time change itself. It bothers me most when the time changes just before winter. Suddenly, the sky is dark before we finish the work day. Most of us are still inside a building when twilight colors the sky. We go from the artificial light of the office into the darkness of the world around us. It is from within this darkness that I search for light.
My search is both literal and spiritual. In my Jewish corner of the world, this early winter light is found in the holiday of Hanukkah. In American pop culture, Hanukkah is what Jews do at Christmas time. It is the time of year that electronic and toy companies try to monetize the winter holidays. But, Hanukkah is not the Jewish Christmas. And Hanukkah is not another excuse to give presents. Hanukkah is a time to find light in the darkness.
Hanukkah is the celebration of the historical victory of the Maccabees over the Assyrian Greeks in the year 165 BCE. The Maccabees, a group of Jewish rebel warriors composed of members of the priestly class, rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem, which the Assyrians had desecrated. The historical legend of the holiday teaches that the Maccabees found a vile of oil, which they used to rekindle the Menorah, or candelabra, in the Temple. There was only enough oil for one day, but the Menorah burned for eight days — a Hanukkah miracle! When the Maccabees established the holiday after their victory, they mandated that each year, Jews should light a Menorah to publicize the miracle. But what is the miracle of Hanukkah?
Some say that the miracle was the story of a small container with enough oil for the Menorah to burn one day but lasted for eight days. Some say that the miracle was that a ragtag army of Jewish zealots defeated a much larger and more heavily armed Greek Assyrian army in the world’s first war for religious freedom. While both stories give meaning to the holiday, neither one tells of the real miracle of Hanukkah. No, the miracle of Hanukkah is not about oil And the miracle of Hanukkah is not about winning a war.
The miracle — the real miracle of Hanukkah — is that every year, when Jews light the Hanukkah Menorah, we bring light into world. We create this light not just by striking a match and touching it to a wick, but by kindling goodness in our world. As Hanukkah approaches, I kindle not only the light of my Menorah, but also the light of justice, the light of righteousness, and the light of love. The real miracle of Hanukkah is that we, with even just a little effort, can continue to spread God’s holy light in the world. Each year, Hanukkah reminds us that, every day, we have the opportunity to create miracles in our world. It gets dark earlier this season, but we can bring light out of the darkness.
Rabbi Jay Sherwood is the spiritual leader at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs. For more than 30 years he has been engaged in the world of Jewish education, Jewish music and Jewish camping. He can be reached at rabbijay@templeshalom.com.