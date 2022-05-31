If you are an enthusiastic fan of music, like me, then you probably have a handful of music artists or bands you either have seen or want to see.
My “want to see live” music bucket list has been about 25 bands long for over three decades.
When I was younger, my family didn’t have a lot of money. We weren’t exactly living in poverty, but my late mother on several occasions described us as “have nots.” We couldn’t afford to travel to many destination vacation spots, and the idea of ever getting to Hawaii, for example, was about as likely as vacationing on the moon.
When I was a teenager (and preferred playing guitar in a Metallica tribute band to dating), the notion of seeing my favorite heavy metal bands perform live was as likely as me performing at the Pepsi Center (which was then McNichols Arena).
As I got older and began working for my own money, seeing my favorite bands perform live was still not a great option, mostly because it was the 90s and heavy metal had faded away as “grunge” became more popular. I did get to cross off a couple of their concerts which evolved with the times, like Metallica and Pantera, which fortuitously happened to be the opening act for Soundgarden one year.
However, it appeared my true favorites would remain on my bucket list forever. Little did I know, about the middle of the following decade, all the bands I grew up loving would make a resurgence. Excitedly, I was crossing them off one by one by the time 2010 rolled around.
My concert bucket list was dwindling but one band still remained, Exodus. They are not very well known by people who aren’t submerged in heavy metal fandom, and they almost never made a stop in Colorado when they toured in support of a new album.
About two years ago, Exodus actually came to Denver, and being an adult with a family and so many responsibilities, I was unable to make their show. Actually, if I remember right, I was so involved with “adulting,” I completely missed they were even coming to Colorado and didn’t learn about it until they were gone. All I remember was that I was crushed when I did find out.
However, my favorite metal band in the world, the San Francisco-born Testament, of which I’ve been a fan since I was 14 years old, announced earlier this year they were touring for the first time since COVID came to America and they were bringing with them two other bands from the Bay Area. One of these supporting bands was Exodus. I almost fell over when I saw the announcement on social media.
I immediately marked my calendar for their tour stop in Denver and made enough phone calls to ensure no wife, child of mine, boss, friend or anyone else would expect anything of me on May 19 when the show came to town. Obviously I was excited and committed to go, but I didn’t realize what I would experience when I was actually there.
Testament I have seen several times over in concert. I’ve met them several times and have numerous autographs from them. I was, of course, excited to see them again — but I was most excited to finally cross Exodus off my bucket list.
Yes, this is heavy metal music. It’s aggressive. There’s a lot of growling and screaming, super fast drummers and distortion guitars. However, these bands have been around since the mid-1980s. They are all grey-haired or getting there. Some of their original members have already retired. Exodus, however, still had four of its original five members with it including drummer Tom Hunting who had survived a rare form of cancer in recent years.
So with the bands being on the older side, so is their fanbase. I’m in my late 40s, and about 85% of the fans at the concert were in their 40s and 50s ... and some even in their 60s. Once I got into the venue and paid my visits to the merchandise booths, I made my initial purchases at the bar and set up camp in a corner where I had a railing to lean on near the sound booth. The spot was perfect. It wasn’t too close to the speakers, because I’m at an age I have to care for what hearing I have left. It was close to the bar. It was close to the restrooms, because I’m at an age where, well, let’s just say that’s important.
After the opening act was finished, I started chatting with about four men standing near me. They were my age, and we talked about the history of our fanship for these bands. More than that, since we were the same age, we learned from each other that we were all established with families at home, houses and yards to maintain and jobs at which we had to be at early the next morning. In addition, every single one of us brought earplugs to protect our hearing.
We all laughed and joked with each other about getting older but remaining “metalheads.”
When Exodus started, a wave of satisfaction came over me. This was the last band on my concert bucket list, and I finally had my chance to hear them play and stand with them in the same room. A rollercoaster of emotions came over me, so much so I actually began to cry a bit.
Before you judge me, please understand: I’ve been a fan of theirs for 34 years. Every song they performed came with a half-life of memories which I wasn’t expecting. It’s not like I was crying like a 13-year-old girl at a Justin Beiber concert, but all those memories and emotions took me over, for sure.
However, that didn’t stop my new friends in fanship from making fun of me. One of them noticed and asked if I was crying. And of course, I denied it.
“Why are you crying, you cupcake?!” another one said. The others laughed. I laughed.
I wiped the tears from my face and begged the others not to describe the moment on Facebook. I drove home later that night with the biggest smile on my face, soul renewed. I wore the Exodus T-shirt I bought at the show the following three days in a small effort to relive the evening.
At my age, I rarely have moments like that which don’t involve my children. But it was nice to take a break from adulting, relive a part of my past and embarrass myself among other dads I befriended.
I may have grown up a “have not,” but for one night, in my own way, I got to feel like a “have.”
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.