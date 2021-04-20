I wasn’t looking for column-fodder when I showed up for the monthly “Band of Brothers” breakfast at Spruce Hill Community Church a couple of Saturdays ago, but there it was. As with my satisfactorily successful “everyone has a story” experiment a few months back, which involved accosting a random Safeway shopper, convincing her I wasn’t a stalker ― or even a “stocker” ― and arranging for an interview for this column, life’s rich pageant (there you go, R.E.M. fans!) yields a narrative bonanza wherever it’s mined.
This latest unanticipated subject-gift came to me via the breakfast testimony of Woodmoor resident Steve Murphy, a California native who traveled a long and winding road (sorry, Paul!) to find himself sharing his life-story at the little country church on Walker Road a couple miles east of Highway 83.
“There’s no rational explanation for my being here today, or for Ceil and I to have rebuilt a life together,” says Steve, whom I met when my son Mike and his son Trevor (now 29 and 30, respectively) were starting school at Kilmer Elementary in 1996. “The trip that has brought us to here and now is too ‘out there’ not to be true, and I’m sharing it in hope that it gives hope to someone else.”
While there’s no way to do justice in this space to the Murphy family’s journey from San Jose to Monument, the Reader’s Digest version features a boy born into a hugely dysfunctional family situation (an alcoholic father and an increasingly pill-dependent mother, who divorced when Steve was 10). Add recurring nocturnal visitations from bad-intentioned denizens of the spiritual realm as early as age 4, move on to a long-term affair with alcohol and drugs from 10 on (with young Steve’s life being handed from one group of spirits to another, basically) and the uphill battle becomes evident.
“Like so many of us whose stories we never hear, or hear too late, I grew up without any good examples of what a man is,” explained Steve. “I had no healthy coping skills either … it was all about doing what I had to do to try and live with myself. The alcohol took away the previously ever-present fear (and the night visitors, in large part), and the drugs helped keep me going at work and at play. The substances did what they were supposed to, for a while.”
Steve’s story includes marriage, divorce and re-marriage to Ceil Lamson, an Indiana-born “hippie girl” who caught Steve’s eye when they were both working at Advanced Micro Devices in San Jose in 1975. They married in 1980, but Steve’s addictions made “happily ever after” an impossibility. “Ceil was able to jump off the party wagon ― which is the difference between a non-addict and the rest of us. ‘Normies’ quit when the stuff stops working, but we addicts just try harder. We loved each other, but eventually I just wore her out. I was presented with divorce papers while in rehab.”
The light at the end of a dark tunnel appeared during this 30-day treatment stint at the Star Lodge in Scotts Valley, California. “I went there to save my job,” says Steve, who had managed to establish himself as a top-flight manufacturing engineer despite the presence of his chemical and emotional demons. “Little did I know that this would be the beginning of a new life.”
He said goodbye to the substances and hello to sobriety on his second day of treatment, in September 1983. “I challenged God … really had it out with Him right there in my room. I screamed, cursed and cried out. I said, ‘if you’re real, show me!’ And He did.” Christ entered the picture for Steve not long thereafter, following a side-trip into New Age spirituality and its diversions (including the requisite moonlight rituals in Big Sur sans sartorial restraints … you get the picture!).
Fast-forwarding through Steve and Ceil’s reunion ― let’s just say that she wasn’t an easy catch the second time around ― to the family’s relocation to Monument in 1995 (having decided that California was not where they wanted to raise a family), the road has continued to be a series of challenges and blessings. “We’ve had real obstacles to overcome, like every couple and individual faces in this life,” says Steve. “But it’s a lot different when you’re not creating your own difficulties.”
Today Steve works as Plant Manager for Value Engineered Products in Littleton, and Ceil is running her own real-estate investment company while keeping one hand on the house-cleaning business that saved the family during tough times in the late 2000s. The couple are avid bicyclists (Ceil first caught the bike-bug and passed it on to Steve, who’s been racing competitively for the past decade). Their son Trevor works at the Monument Walmart, and Lauren lives with her husband, Drew, in Firestone.
“We’re blessed beyond belief, all things considered,” says Steve. And having heard far more details of the Murphys’ story than we can or should include here, I can’t argue. I also hereby swear to never be surprised when the most undramatic-appearing subjects prove anything but.
As they say, when it comes to people, ‘normal’ is a setting on your dryer. See you next month, friends and neighbors!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.