Meanwhile, about five miles east of the dearly departed Sibell barn …
Folks around here don’t need much of an excuse to come out of hibernation about now, and the governor’s declared “MeatOut” day on March 20 proved just the ticket.
Going the other direction on the matter, some 300 carnivorously inclined rabble-rousers descended upon the barn at Searle Ranch for our “Meat-In 2021” counter-protest. One of dozens if not hundreds of such gatherings around the state in “honor” of Gov. Polis’ declaration, this was a 100% peaceful assembly ― except for the two local politicians nearly coming to blows over the last grass-fed Searleburger. (Kidding. Really!)
The event was the brainchild of Monument Mayor Don Wilson, area Realtor Ryan Graham, the one-two punch of State Rep. Tim Geitner and County Commissioner Carrie Geitner of Falcon, and Colorado Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument. The choice of venue was a fairly easy call: how many places in the Tri-Lakes can citizens gather in person these days without a permission slip? Unusually warm and dry weather for this month ― if the thing had been held a day later we’d have been in trouble ― was the final piece of the puzzle for our late afternoon, indoor/outdoor rendezvous.
“This isn’t anything controversial ― we’re simply supporting Colorado ranchers,” says Lundeen. “The idea that the governor would be working to undermine the state’s second-largest industry while our economy hangs in the balance is wrong on every level.”
We could wade neck-deep into the politics of the matter right here, but life’s too short (as is the space generally allotted for this column) and this was more of a celebration of plain old “Coloradoism” than a political gathering. It did have a bit of a Who’s Who feel, though … attendees at this exercise in self-expression (featuring Searle Ranch grass-fed Texas Longhorn burgers, of course) included four of the five El Paso County commissioners: Carrie Geitner, Longinos Gonzalez, Stan VanderWerf and Holly Williams. Town trustee Mitch LaKind was on hand as well, joining mayor Wilson as our “celebrity” burger-grillers.
And as I see more often than not among Tri-Lakers, a potential social crisis was turned into a triumph of teamwork. As it became clear that we were going to be contending with a far larger crowd of beefeaters than the originally planned-for 100 guests, folks jumped into action without even being asked. Mayor Wilson’s wife Heather got her hands dirty with patty-prep, our friend Cheryl Morford joined Marissa Rollo at the check-in desk, other neighbors ran into Monument for extra buns and condiments and two of my nephews even went to work (!) flash-thawing frozen packages of meat. District Attorney Mike Allen of Monument even did a shift as emergency busboy … does it get any better?
Thus our looming supply/demand catastrophe was successfully navigated, thanks to our volunteers under party coordinator Sandy Coyne of Monument Academy and her aide-de-camp Marie Belline. Not gonna rule out a little Divine intervention in this situation, either (insert reference to the loaves and the fishes here). And we witnessed perhaps the greatest miracle of all, considering the occasion and the crowd: no political speeches! (Not kidding. Really!)
In addition to the superbly prepared burgers ― which is something of an art when working with naturally lean Longhorn beef ― the overflow crowd was treated to live music courtesy of Gary Lake and Marlene Reynolds, followed by our slapped-together barn band featuring guest musicians Tricia Parish of Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs residents Frank Sanchez and Josh Carpenter, along with Ashtōnz mainstays Randy Simonoff and Kerry Paige.
“It’s kind of funny, and more than a little sad, that a simple gathering of friends and neighbors for some music and a Longhorn burger qualifies as an act of political defiance,” says Lake, Stan Searle’s partner in the Silverado Ranch cattle operation and development near Ellicott. “It’s where we are, though, and we owe it to ourselves, to Colorado and to the country to stand up for what we believe in.”
“If the market ― Colorado residents, that is ― were dictating a move away from beef we’d pay attention and adapt, like Americans always have,” says Stan Searle. “There’s no evidence that this is the case, and the governor seems intent on creating an issue where there isn’t one. The ranching business is tough enough these days without our leaders throwing out artificial roadblocks, and it definitely isn’t what Colorado’s economy needs right now.” One might say this is where the rubber “meats” the road.
